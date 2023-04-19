Meta was warned not to let teens into Horizon Worlds, but it’s doing it anyway

As predicted a couple months ago, Meta has decided to let teenagers into its currently 18+ Horizon Worlds virtual-reality app, which is the flagship of the company’s quest to make the metaverse happen.

It was clear back then that this would be a controversial move, and that point was driven home last month when Democratic Sens. Ed Markey (Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) urged The Company Formerly Known as Facebook to change course. Markey even condemned the plan as “just another flagrant attempt to exploit young people for profit.”

Despite those protestations, Meta yesterday announced that 13- to 17-year-olds in the U.S. and Canada would in the coming weeks be able to use their Quest headsets to “play games like Arena Clash and Giant Mini Paddle Golf, enjoy concerts and live comedy events, connect with others from around the world, and express themselves as they create their own virtual experiences.”

The company is certainly going all out to reassure parents and its assorted critics that it’s taking a safety-first approach, with the bulk of the announcement comprising measures to keep things age-appropriate.

Teen’s profiles will be automatically set to private, their active statuses and Horizon Worlds locations won’t be broadcast, and strangers passing by the teens will only hear garbled voices—the strangers themselves will, from the teens’ perspective, only emit “quiet, friendly sounds”. Adult strangers won’t show up in the teens’ “people you might know” list. Worlds and events with mature content will keep the kids out.

Meanwhile, parents will be able to monitor who their teen follows and is followed by, keep an eye on how much they use the app, and block them from using it. The teens will also be given “educational safety tips” within Worlds. Importantly, Meta said it will open Horizon Worlds access to teens gradually, so it can see how the age extension plays out.

All of which has convinced the senators that Mark Zuckerberg has actually got it right this…nah, just kidding. “Meta has a record of abject failure to protect young users,” thundered Markey on Twitter. “With today’s announcement, it once again chooses profits over privacy and opens the floodgates for teens to join a virtual reality platform rife with risks. I’m calling on Meta to reverse course and protect young users.”

Asked for a response, Meta declined to say anything beyond its Tuesday announcement.

It’s certainly true that Meta has a lousy record when it comes to teenagers. Instagram has disastrous effects on some teens, particularly girls. It was only around a year ago that the company rolled out parental controls for Instagram and the Quest VR headsets. And, as a coalition of child advocacy and digital rights groups wrote in a blistering letter to Zuck last week, the kids that have already been wandering around Horizon Worlds despite its age limit “are routinely exposed to harassment and abuse—including sexually explicit insults and racist, misogynistic, and homophobic harassment—and other offensive content.”

But there’s also a wider trend here of society facing a new technology, seeing a threat plus a bunch of unanswered questions, and moving quickly to protect the young. When Italy’s privacy watchdog banned ChatGPT, one of its complaints was regarding OpenAI’s failure to verify that its users cleared its age limit of 13—the regulator confirmed last week that this was one of several preconditions to ChatGPT being allowed to resume Italian service.

Maybe Meta really can keep all kids safe in Horizon Worlds—though given some teenagers’ propensity to lie about their age, and some parents’ disinterest in applying parental controls, I have my doubts. Maybe OpenAI can ensure that no under-13 Italians are exposed to inappropriate answers. But maybe they can’t. There’s every reason for caution, and the outrage that greeted Meta’s announcement this week was entirely predictable.

David Meyer

Data Sheet's daily news section was written and curated by Andrea Guzman.

NEWSWORTHY

Accessing Reddit’s data will come at a cost. Social media site Reddit is launching a premium access point to its application programming interface for users requiring additional capabilities and broader usage rights. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman suggested that the decision is a response to A.I. models that are trained on Reddit’s data, telling the New York Times that the authentic conversations on Reddit don’t need to be given to some of the largest companies in the world for free. Pricing hasn’t been shared yet, but the program will be rolled out June 19.

SCOTUS takes up online threats case. After a couple of years of receiving alarming messages from a man named Billy Raymond Counterman even after blocking him, a musician referred to as C.W. in court documents took a message to “die” as a threat. Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is taking up Counterman’s appeal to consider how courts determine what constitutes “true threats,” which aren’t protected by the First Amendment. Some say that threats should require a level of intent. Otherwise, civil and digital rights groups say there is a risk of criminalizing miscommunications, particularly speech made on the internet.

SEC says tech firms are holding back whistleblowers. Tech companies like an Apple subcontractor, Electronic Arts, and Block are forcing workers to allegedly sign illegal labor agreements, according to complaints filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The contracts ban employees from sharing confidential information with any outsider, and don’t include an exception for alerting regulators, Bloomberg reports. Developed after the 2008 financial crisis, the SEC’s whistleblower program has distributed more than $1 billion in awards to tipsters and has brought 17 enforcement actions against companies for improper nondisclosure agreements since 2015.

SIGNIFICANT FIGURES

1 in 2,467

—The odds that a retired satellite that once observed the sun and is now falling to Earth would harm someone. NASA says most of the 660-pound spacecraft will burn at it enters the atmosphere and that the risk is low. It’s expected to reach the atmosphere tonight.

BEFORE YOU GO

Netflix is shutting down DVD deliveries. The final discs from Netflix will ship on Sept. 29, ending 25 years of subscribers checking their mailboxes to find red envelopes with DVDs. In March 1998, Beetlejuice became the first movie shipped out and more than 5.2 billion followed. In a statement, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the company made the decision because the business continues to shrink and rather than watch that trend continue, it wants to “go out on a high.”