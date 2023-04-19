Despite having a high-profile celebrity at the helm, Kim Kardashian’s private equity firm has kept a lot of its work under wraps.

The reality TV star launched SKKY Partners in September 2022 alongside Jay Sammons—formerly a director at the likes of skin care and cosmetics brands Philosophy, headphone maker Beats by Dre, and Compana Pets.

The pair have since recruited an illustrious lineup of talent, bringing their total headcount to nearly a dozen.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Sammons said that no matter how big the company may get it will always make diversity a priority.

The former Carlyle Partner, who specialized in consumer, retail, and media, explained: “Kim and I have both experienced the power of diverse teams and highly inclusive cultures that bring the most impactful and creative thinking out of everyone.

“It’s the right way to make the best decisions, and the way we are building SKKY is no different.”

The business said it hopes to employ 15 people by the end of the year, already having six women on board with some in executive roles.

Kardashian stressed to Bloomberg that the business—which has two members of staff that identify as LGBQT—has “an incredibly diverse team and dynamic culture,” adding: “We’ve made a lot of headway in only a few months and are looking forward to seeing our first investments come to life.”

In January, according to Bloomberg, the business appointed Kaitlin May as COO, who previously worked for Putnam Investments and Apollo Global Management. May joins Brittany Serafino, who joined from L Catterton, and former Bain Capital employee Zachary Litner as vice presidents.

Recruits also include associates Riyanka Ganguly, formerly at Blackstone Inc. and Ashley Baxter, who had been with growth investment firm Stripes.

Mark Urso, formerly of Petra Funds Group, is the director of finance while Permira’s David Brisske now serves as managing director.

The firm is specializing in brands that echo the Skims founder’s own success, hunting for talent in the consumer products and media industries.

What’s on a Kardashian’s CV?

Kardashian, estimated to be worth around $1.2 billion, has built brands from shapewear retailer Skims to cosmetics line KKW Beauty and high-end skincare brand SKKN by Kim.

Her famous family includes Good American cofounder Khloé Kardashian, millionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, and tequila brand owner and model Kendall Jenner.

In September 2022 Kardashian, who is also training to be a lawyer, told Good Morning America she has been “blessed” with successful businesses and wants other people to have the same satisfaction from seeing a concept through from start to finish.

She added: “I really just want to help other companies and businesses. [I’m] partnering with Jay Sammons who knows a lot of the financial side, and me giving the input on how to really grow and expand your business.”

In the same interview, Kardashian sought to highlight her focus on diversity, saying a new underwear launch at Skims focused on women of all ages, sizes, and career paths.

“Every woman needs a [bra] and there are so many different types of women,” she said. “We just wanted to highlight so many different women. That was probably one of my favorite campaigns to shoot.”