HBO’s hit series Succession may be drawing to a close, but you can still vicariously enjoy a slither of the Roy family’s lifestyle after the finale airs next month—provided you have a cool $30 million to spare.

The three-story Upper East Side apartment where central character Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, lives in the show, is up for sale for $29 million.

It was first listed last year with an initial asking price of $33 million.

Listed by luxury real estate agency Corcoran, the 5,508 square-foot condo boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, panoramic views of Central Park and the New York City Skyline, as well as a “magnificent” private rooftop terrace and personal elevator.

Residents of the 48-story building on East 88th Street—designed and developed by Joe McMillan’s DDG—also have access to eight floors of amenities, which include a 24/7 doorman, a gym, a basketball court, a soccer pitch and a games room.

The apartment’s master bedroom comes complete with a gas fireplace and its own terrace that overlooks the park.

The building’s penthouse features heavily in the acclaimed satirical comedy-drama, with Kendall Roy using the space in the show to conspire against his father, Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox.

The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning black comedy Succession follows the fictional Roy family, who own a global media conglomerate, as its members compete for control of the company.

Its fourth and final season premiered on March 26, with the finale due to air on May 28.

According to HBO, 2.3 million people tuned into the season four premiere.