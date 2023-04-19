Google’s first foldable smartphone will hit the market in June, roughly one month after the company debuts it at its annual Google I/O developer conference, according to CNBC, which reviewed internal company documents.

The Pixel Fold hopes to challenge Samsung, whose Galaxy Z folding phones have engaged tech lovers since it was launched in 2019.

With a reported price tag of $1,700 and a screen that folds out to 7.6 inches horizontally, the Fold will boast a battery life of 24 hours (or 72 hours in low power mode), CNBC reports. The phone will be powered by the same processor in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices.

This would be the most expensive phone in Google’s collection.

Google did not immediately return Fortune’s request for comment.

Foldable smartphones have been growing in popularity for the past several years, as people have enjoyed the tablet-sized screens that can fit in their back pocket. While the hinge that connects the two and make it appear as if the phone uses a single screen had some bumps in early models, manufacturers have improved the technology and there are few complaints today about breakage.

Beyond Samsung, Microsoft has also rolled out a folding Android phone, as has Huawei.

Previous Pixel phones, however, have typically included features that aren’t found on other Android offerings, such as Google’s Quick Tap shortcut (which can be personalized to perform different actions), live transcription of voice recordings and photo editing features, such as unblur.

CNBC did not give a specific launch date for the Pixel Fold. Google’s I/O conference is set to occur on May 10.

The new foldable phone comes as Samsung and Google’s relationship is in the spotlight, following reports Samsung is considering changing its default search engine on its Android phones to Microsoft’s Bing, That could significantly impact Google’s dominance in the space. (Apple already defaults to Bing.)