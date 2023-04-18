It’s that time again.

Unless you live in a state that’s been decimated by a natural disaster or plan on filing an extension, the Internal Revenue Service would like its money today.

While we got a bit of an extension this year, thanks to a combination of the 15th falling on a Saturday and a holiday in the District of Columbia yesterday, Tax Day 2023 is here—and it’s a year where refunds will be smaller than last year, if you get one at all.

There is some good news, though: Several restaurants and other businesses will once again offer a variety of freebies and discounts.

Here are a few to keep an eye out for while you’re out an about today:

Free and cheap food for Tax Day 2023

Krispy Kreme

On Tuesday, April 18, guests who purchase an Assorted or Original Glazed dozen at regular price will only pay the sales tax on a second Original Glazed dozen.

Great American Cookies

Get a free chocolate chip cookie with purchase, both online and in-store.

Kona Ice

As part of its “National Chill Out Day” day, the company is offering a free shaved ice to everyone on Monday only.

Boston Market

Get a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread, a drink and a cookie for a discounted $10.40.

Marble Slab Creamery

Participating locations are offering members of the Slab Happy rewards program a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or Best Value-sized purchase.

Wayback Burgers

The burger joint will take 18% off your bill on the 18th, if you order through the chain’s app.

Round Table Pizza

Royal Rewards members will receive $10 off any two Large or XL pizzas at regular menu price from April 15 to April 18.

Fazoli’s

Through April 20, fans can score six free breadsticks with any purchase.

Other Tax Day 2023 freebies

Planet Fitness

From April 15 – 18., you can get a free HydroMassage. You’ll need this coupon to redeem in-club.

Southwest Airlines

Earn 1,000 Rapid Rewards points when you file with TurboTax.

Walmart

Still need to get those returns done? Walmart is offering 50% off tax prep at its in-store Jackson Hewitt locations, along with a $50 Walmart gift card.

Amazon

Pick up a $10 Amazon gift card and a free one-year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition when you buy TurboTax Deluxe (which is also $10 off).

Office Depot/Office Max

The office supply chains are offering free shredding up to 5 lbs of documents with coupon through April 29. Get coupon from their website.