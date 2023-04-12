Elon Musk has set a new deadline for the removal of legacy blue check marks.

The chief Twit says the social media company will do away with verified checks on April 20, a.k.a. 4/20, the favorite date of weed fans and a longtime punchline for Musk. It could be the end for the disjointed transition from verified check marks to purchased Twitter Blue. Then again, we’ve seen several deadlines come and go under Musk’s reign.

Most recently, Twitter pledged that it would wind down the legacy verified program on April 1, but that date came and went. Instead of deleting all legacy blue check marks, the company instead merged the description for both to read the same thing: “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”

The following day, Musk Tweeted (then quickly deleted) that the company had opted for a grace period of “a few weeks.”

Deadlines have never been Musk’s strong suit, though. Here are a few examples of ones he has missed:

Sometimes, though, Musk’s issues with deadlines have worked out for him. Last year, he was 11 days late in filing paperwork that publicly declared he had bought a large stake in Twitter. That foot-dragging made him $156 million, as he continued to buy shares at a lower price before his disclosure.