More than three years after companies adopted pandemic-related remote work policies, many are calling workers back to the office. So, who’s still working from home? Well, if the latest data is any indicator, it’s a mixed bag.

The share of U.S. employees working from home ballooned to 17.9% in 2021, from 5.7% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data. But that number has dwindled over the past year as large corporations mandate in-person work to promote collaboration and productivity.

Although the Census Bureau has not released a more recent estimate, 12.1% of workers reported working fully remotely as of February 2023, a Stanford University study found. A significant portion (28%) of those working from home are in hybrid arrangements rather than fully remote positions.

Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford economics professor and cofounder of the Working From Home Research Project, says that while flexible work policies are declining, he still sees a record number of remote-friendly job postings in major cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and New York City.

Young millennials, in particular, are increasingly working from home. The percentage of people working remotely between the ages of 25 and 34 rose from 16% in 2019 to 23% in 2021, according to the American Community Survey. In that same period, the percentage of remote Black and Asian employees increased from 7.8% to 9.5% and 5.7% to 9.6%, respectively.

Surveys also suggest that more tenured workers want remote arrangements. Seventy-nine percent of workers over 40 say remote and hybrid work has become a requirement for them, and 66% say they will only accept a job with a hybrid work policy, according to a recent survey by AARP.

However, Gen Z, the youngest workplace cohort, is practically running back to the office. Many say they perform most of their work in the office, and they have a stronger preference for in-person work compared to other generations, according to Morning Consult.

