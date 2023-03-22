Meta is still trying to make its virtual world a place where people want to spend time, this time with new ‘quests’

Meta’s Horizon Worlds is still floundering, but the company is trying a new hook to lure users: Missions.

The company on Tuesday released an update on the virtual world, introducing “quests” users can undertake to earn in-game rewards for their avatars, such as new outfits.

“We will continue to roll out this feature in the coming weeks and more people will have access to check it out in Giant Mini Paddle Golf, a new Horizon world where players play mini-golf across a tropical island landscape,” the company wrote.

At launch, players of the minigame will have six quests they can complete. The option to take part in these is currently limited, but Meta says it hopes to roll out the option to a larger audience in the weeks and months to come.

More mini-games are on the way to Horizon Worlds, which could mean more quest options. The company has said it plans to release 20 new “experiences” in the virtual world that are built by third-party studios in the near future.

Meta has continued to sink money into its metaverse initiative, but people who have spent time in Horizons haven’t stuck around, including Meta employees. And the founder of Oculus, who sold his VR startup to Meta in 2014 has lambasted Horizons, saying “I don’t think it’s a good product”.

Horizons saw a peak of about 200,000 active users in late December. Meta’s hoping to hit 500,000 by the end of June. As part of that effort, the company has reportedly considered lowering the age requirement from 18 to 13. Government officials have warned the company against doing that, citing the company’s “documented track record of failure to protect children and teens”.