The long reign of Thin Mints as the most popular Girl Scout cookie seems to have come to an end.

Raspberry Rally, the newest offering of the organization, has not only sold out, but is now selling for up to more than eight times its retail price on Ebay.

The online auction site is awash in secondhand-market sales of the cookie, with asking prices reaching $50 per box (plus an added $10 for shipping), as of Wednesday morning.

If you’re hoping to find a box from your local troop’s cookie stand, don’t bother. Raspberry Rally was only sold online this year, rather than door to door or at stands in front of retailers. Sales began on Jan. 9, at the start of 2023’s Girl Scout Cookie season. The cookie was sold exclusively online to enhance the e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills of members.

But, as with anything sold in limited quantities, the Internet did what it does and went a bit crazy. That has led to the online frenzy. At one point, a box was going for more than $68 each (in a set of two).

The Girl Scouts, by the way, aren’t happy about the secondhand market frenzy. A spokesperson told Fortune the organization was “disappointed to see unauthorized resales of Girl Scout cookies online through third-party e-commerce platforms.”

“While we are happy that there’s such a strong demand for our cookies year over year, we’re saddened that the platforms and the sellers are disregarding the core mission of the cookie program and are looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission and the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world,” it continued. “When cookies are purchased through an unauthorized third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of valuable experience and, more importantly, proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year.”

The success of Raspberry Rally, though, could mean more online exclusives. When the Girl Scouts introduced the cookie, they hinted at more to come, saying it was “the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only”.

The Girl Scouts typically introduce one or two new cookie styles each year. In partnership with the program’s bakers, GSUSA determines new flavors by doing a market assessment and looking into flavors that could be popular or trending with consumers. Then it collaborates with bakers to develop a new recipe, name the cookie, design the product and packaging, and photograph it.