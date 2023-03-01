Twitter users report broad outage in latest service problem after Musk’s mass layoffs

Twitter Inc. users reported problems loading the service on Wednesday in the latest outage since billionaire Elon Musk took over the company and fired thousands of workers.

Users started reporting problems loading tweets from the site just before 10 a.m. London time on Wednesday, according to outage tracking platform, Downdetector.

This follows problems last month that prevented users in the US and Asia from tweeting, checking messages or following new accounts. Twitter has seen sweeping staff cuts, which started with a 50% reduction in employees after Musk took over last year in a bid to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition.

An email seeking comment from Twitter wasn’t returned immediately.

The company fired additional staff on Saturday, including workers in the engineering and product departments, people familiar with the matter said. The company is also scaling back its office space, offering to sublease 200,000 square feet (19,000 square meters) in Manhattan, according to data from real estate brokerage Savills.

Musk last year eliminated more than 3,700 jobs at Twitter, or half of the company’s workforce.