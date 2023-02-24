Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Female founders are making progress in the U.K., a founder of a rape kit startup charges forward despite backlash, and two sentences speak to the current state of the #MeToo movement. Happy Friday!



– Still here. Last fall marked the fifth anniversary of the viral #MeToo movement. On that occasion, my colleagues and I spoke to women who were driving forces behind the campaign against sexual abuse and harassment. Many had a similar question: Is there a backlash brewing?

Taken together, the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the vitriol directed at Amber Heard throughout the Johnny Depp trial, and the misogynoir experienced by Megan Thee Stallion during the Tory Lanez shooting case—suggested the general public was growing weary of these stories and becoming less likely to take women at their word or rally to their defense, despite polling that shows that people still support #MeToo.

Months later, that sense of fatigue is still palpable. And two pieces of news yesterday highlighted the tension of the moment we’re in.

In Los Angeles, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to another 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault on top of his existing 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, all but ensuring the 70-year-old convicted rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In Chicago, R. Kelly was handed down a 20-year sentence on his child sex convictions. However, he will be allowed to serve all but one year of the sentence simultaneously with his existing 30-year sentence for racketeering. Rather than keep the 56-year-old singer in prison past his 100th birthday, a federal judge opted to allow the possibility of Kelly’s release at around 80 years old. Judge Harry Leinenweber did note that Kelly’s victims would experience the effects of his abuse for the “rest of their lives.”

So what do these sentences mean, in the context of current public sentiment? The Kelly and Weinstein sagas are two of the most prominent #MeToo cases to make it to sentencing and offered overwhelming evidence. The allegations against Weinstein ignited a movement; Kelly’s abuses go back years and are the subject of a documentary by dream hampton.

That the final sentences in the men’s long legal fights arrived on the same day more than five years after the #MeToo hashtag went viral may just be a coincidence. And activists like hampton may still fear a backlash. “We are certainly in the backlash phase,” she told us last fall, referencing the reversal of Roe v. Wade. “All of these things are connected; all of these things are about restricting the progress that women have made.” But the sentences delivered Thursday show that while the road toward accountability is long, real consequences—and change—are still possible.

- Chip hub. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that funds from the $53 billion Chips Act will be invested in two innovation hubs for semiconductor production. Officials hope this will bring chip manufacturing back to the U.S. after a shortage during the pandemic spotlighted China’s economic power as a leading semiconductor producer. Wall Street Journal

- International warning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a stern warning to China not to circumvent trade sanctions against Russia. The address ahead of a gathering for G20 financial leaders in India symbolized the U.S.' continued support of Ukraine. New York Times

- DIY kits. The startup Leda Health, formerly known as MeToo Kits, aimed to disrupt the evidence-collection process for sexual assault survivors. Founder Madison Campbell isn't dissuaded by an overwhelmingly negative response to her idea from rape survivor advocates, who say that the kits will not be admissible in court and should remain free of cost to survivors. She remains optimistic about her company, despite having no paying customers. The Cut

- ‘Expectation gap.’ Young women expect less pay than men before they even enter the workforce. A new study shows that women in the graduating class of 2023 expected to earn an average of $6,000 less a year than their male counterparts. The finding further undercuts the notion that the gender pay gap is only caused by the motherhood penalty. Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Julie Iskow has been promoted to CEO at Workiva. UPSIDE Foods has appointed Michelle Kwait as CHRO. Shana Smith is now the chief legal officer at ScanSource.

- Offside. Arsenal Women Football Club has given its players a 30% raise, but their salaries are still dwarfed by those of their male counterparts. The presumed highest female earner makes £200,000 annually, which the best-paid male players make in roughly a week. BBC

- Female founder progress. The number of new companies in the U.K. started by women has more than doubled since 2018. In 2022, about 20% of companies were started by an all-women team, compared to just 16% in 2018. NatWest Group, which was commissioned by the U.K. government to conduct the report, said they will increase the number of women angel investors to 30% by 2030. Bloomberg

- Perception box. Elizabeth Koch, daughter of billionaire mogul and GOP donor Charles Koch, is promoting a new venture all about self-awareness. Unlikely Collaborators is a non-profit that teaches people about their "perception box," the set of stories and false notions we have about ourselves that weigh on our mental health. New York Times

"I really admire people who are pros, but at the same time, I hope I never become a pro, if that makes sense."

—Hong Chau, Oscar nominee for best supporting actress for her role in The Whale, on continuing to learn