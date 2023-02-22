Starbucks launches 5 olive oil-infused coffee drinks after CEO Howard Schultz discovered the combo on a trip to Italy

Cream in your coffee? Sure.

Sugar? Please.

Olive oil? Say what, now?

Starbucks is introducing a line of olive oil infused coffees, which will initially go on sale in Italy, before making the move to the U.S. and other locations, including Japan, the Middle East and the U.K., later this spring.

The Oleato line will be comprised of five beverages, each including Partanna extra virgin olive oil among their ingredients.

“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee,” Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a statement announcing the new line. “In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

Schultz first tried the combination last year in Sicily, he says, adding a spoonful to his morning cup of Joe. Upon his return to the U.S., he ordered the company’s beverage development team to begin working on a line.

The oil is steamed or shaken with oat milk to give it a creamier texture, the company says.

The U.S. rollout will initially be restricted to Southern California, Starbucks says. And the company says it knows there’s going to be skepticism by some consumers, but it expects those doubters will be converted after a taste.

“Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup,” says Schultz. “In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do.”