Russia’s economy is on track to lose $190 billion as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine becomes a slow motion financial crisis

Russia avoided an economic debacle in the aftermath of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, in what was an opening act of a slow-burning crisis that will play out in the years to come.

An economy Putin once wanted to make one of the world’s five biggest is on a path to lose $190 billion in gross domestic product by 2026 relative to its prewar trajectory, according to Bloomberg Economics, roughly the equivalent of the entire annual GDP of countries like Hungary or Kuwait.

But even as Russia logged its third straight quarter of contraction to end 2022, its downturn for the whole year was a fraction of the almost 10% collapse that was predicted a month after the invasion. The central bank has put last year’s drop at 2.5% and projects growth may resume already this year.

The decline probably intensified last quarter in annual terms and may be even worse to start this year, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

In what would be the sharpest contraction since the height of the global pandemic, data originally scheduled for Friday was expected to show GDP dropped an annual 4.6% in the fourth quarter, the Bloomberg poll showed.

The Federal Statistics Service moved the publication date to next Wednesday, a day after Putin plans to address the nation. The agency known as Rosstat provided no explanation for the change.

‘More and More’

“The effect of the sanctions is prolonged,” said Oleg Vyugin, a former top central bank and Finance Ministry official. “And the sanctions process hasn’t ended. More and more new ones are being introduced.”

The sanctions didn’t cover major Russian exports vital to world markets, such as oil and gas and farm products, though some restrictions on energy were added in the last few months.

Still, the resilience shown so far speaks to years of effort by technocrats close to Putin to steel the economy against disruption with policies that stowed away windfall energy revenue and tried to make Russia less dependent on some imports.

At stake now is Putin’s ability to sustain the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II by continuing to marshal the resources, but without antagonizing a population that’s increasingly worried about its financial wellbeing.