Many of the world’s billionaires share a zodiac sign, study finds—but it’s bad news for Capricorns

For centuries, humans have believed that the future is written in the stars.

As far back as Ancient Egyptian times, farmers would look up to the sky to watch out for the rising of Sirius, the Dog Star, around mid-July, to see if flooding of the Nile was on the cards that year.

Today, astrology is a lot less central to the lives of most people, but for aficionados the day you are born had a big impact on much in life, from your personality and dating compatibility to the career path you’ve chosen.

So, is it too far-fetched to believe your zodiac sign could be the reason why you’re not stinking rich, or that you’re destined for fame?

Capricorns, look away now because, according to a recent analysis by financial experts, you’re the least likely of all the zodiac signs to become a billionaire. But there’s good news for Libras, who have the most common sign of the world’s wealthiest people.

Using available birthdate information for the top 300 billionaires on the Forbes Billionaires 2022 rich list, U.K. lender Cashfloat ranked how common each zodiac sign was on the list.

According to the research, Pisces was second most common zodiac sign among billionaires, behind Libra, while Elon Musk, who tops the rich list, is a Cancer—a sign that ranked rather low among signs, in 9th place.

Zodiac signs from most to least likely to be a billionaire

1. Libra

2. Pisces

3. Taurus

4. Leo

5. Aries

6. Virgo

7. Gemini

8. Aquarius

9. Cancer

10. Sagittarius

11. Scorpio

12. Capricorn

In first place, Libra’s “balanced sign makes a likable leader because of their fair-minded people skills”, according to the researchers.

Interestingly, while Libra is the zodiac sign that appears most frequently on the Forbes rich list, it didn’t feature among the top 10 billionaires on the list—and narrowly made it in the top 20; The only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton and the second richest woman in the world, Alice Walton, is the first Libra to make the list, ranking 18th with a net worth of $65.3 billion at the age of 72.

Pisces, the zodiac known for its creative flair and passion, was the second most common among billionaires. Piscean entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, who co-founded the luxury goods giant LVMH, placed third on Forbes rich list with a net worth of $158 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook (now known as Meta) at just 19 years old, and became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at age 23, is a Taurus, which Cashfloat ranked in third place.

Meanwhile, despite topping Forbes‘ rich list, Elon Musk’s zodiac sign wasn’t quite as fortunate as the Tesla founder and Twitter owner, with Cancer placing 9th out of the 12 star signs.

And although Capricorn ranked as the least successful star sign among the world’s top billionaires, that hasn’t held Jeff Bezos back from becoming one of the wealthiest people in the world.

The Amazon founder, who stepped down as CEO in 2021, has a net worth of $171 billion and placed second (behind Musk) on Forbes 2022 rich list.