These days, investing the “old fashioned way” means using a web browser to access your portfolio. Research shows that the majority of people 18-24 now invest via mobile apps. Yet while you probably see advertisements promising all kinds of returns and advice, not all investing apps are created equal.

The Fortune Recommends editorial team ranked the top online brokerages which have mobile trading options, based on factors like the brokerages’ minimum amount required to open an account, stock trading fees, educational resources, margin trading accounts, and customer service options. If you are a novice investor, opening an account with these brokerages will allow you the greatest range of investing options, including buying various assets. Here are the top online brokerages that Fortune Recommends editors highlighted:

1. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers scored the top spot on our list for offering the most expansive list of products compared to other online brokerages we ranked and of course for its zero-dollar account minimum and stock trading fee. It also offers margin trading and several educational resources in the form of webinars, podcasts, learning labs, and more to help investors learn about trading and the financial markets.

You can download the Interactive Brokers app for Android and Apple phones.

2. TradeStation

We think this brokerage is good for traders who want to trade on margin at a low rate. Tradestation also took a top spot on our list thanks to its stellar customer service support in addition to its $0 account minimums and stock trading fees. Investors can choose from a wide range of assets, including stocks, ETFs, options, futures, futures options, cryptocurrency, mutual funds, and bonds. TradeStation also offers margin trading accounts with interest rates as low as 3.5% to give investors increased buying power by leveraging their account assets.

You can download the TradeStation app for Android and Apple phones.

3. TD Ameritrade

This pick is good for traders who need all of the customer support at all times. TD Ameritrade took third spot on our list for their list of product offerings which includes stocks, options, ETFs, mutual funds, futures, forex, bonds, and CDs. TD Ameritrade also offers margin trading and educational demos, videos, quizzes, and more to help investors know what’s what in the trading world.

You can download the TD Ameritade app for Android and Apple phones.

Yet for investors just beginning to learn about the market, there are also apps that financial advisors recommend that can help users fine tune their savings strategies or test the investing waters.

4. Acorn

This app is a great pick for novice investors who want to invest a small amount monthly while also learning about how the stock market functions. The app also has an automated savings feature that pushes users to save more and a user-friendly interface. The app gives stock recommendations based on the user’s preferences and investing goals. “[Acorn] is great if you are young and just beginning your investing journey as you don’t have to decide which individual company to invest in as the app will do all of the research for you,” explained Nycole Freer, an advisor at Eden Financial. Yet unlike the online brokerages highlighted above, Acorn does not have live advisors users can connect with, and fees range from $3 to $5 a month.

5. Digit

This app is another great option for investors who are looking to save money and open different savings accounts for specific savings goals. What makes this app unique is that it can automatically pull from your savings account in small increments so you can reach your savings goals for a specific amount easily. “Want to buy a new pair of shoes, or save for vacation, or tuck away your down payment on your first home? You can put various savings categories in the Digit App and you can even put a time frame on each category, allowing Digit to add more savings towards the item that is coming up sooner,” explained Freer. Digit is free for the first six months, yet after that users have a $5 monthly fee. Digit also has fewer investment options than the online brokerages above; users can invest in ETFs and Roth IRA’s, but not alternative assets.

While there are great online brokerages to choose from, advisors emphasized that beginners don’t need investment apps to start trading, and that sometimes, these apps can even hinder users. “For a beginner, the best investments are the simplest ones: broad equity funds that are diversified, and best if global. The most important lessons in investing: start early, do it regularly, diversify. There is no reason to complicate the investing process,” explained George Gagliardi, advisor at Coromandel Wealth Management. He pointed out Robinhood’s Options Trading Screen as an example of speculative investing advice that could mislead beginners and lead them to make poor choices. “[Robinhood] “gameifies” the investment process to the point where it isn’t even investing. It’s speculation,” he says.

And in the end, what do first time investors really need? “Common sense, and fortitude,” says Ray Benton, advisor at Lincoln Financial Advisors. So before being too impressed by the range of tech options, remember that time and patience may be the best gadgets at your disposal.