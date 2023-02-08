In his State of the Union, Biden says the U.S. must ‘finish the job’ on reproductive rights, paid leave, and childcare

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! CVS Health is poised to expand, menopause awareness is bringing more business to the space, and President Joe Biden says there’s more to accomplish on some key women and family issues. Have a great Wednesday.



– State of the union. During last night’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden often returned to a familiar refrain: “Let’s finish the job.”

The president, in the second SOTU of his term, outlined his accomplishments but emphasized that his administration has more work to do. He touted a record-low 3.4% unemployment rate, manufacturing job growth, and falling inflation before he called for more action on tax reform and climate change.

Much of the work Biden acknowledged is unfinished comes back to key issues for women and families: paid family leave, childcare, and reproductive rights. “Let’s also make sure working parents can afford to raise a family with sick days, paid family and medical leave, and affordable childcare that will enable millions more people to go to work,” the president said. “By the way, when we do all of these things, we increase productivity. We increase economic growth.”

The speech was the first State of the Union since the June reversal of Roe v. Wade, and Biden accordingly devoted a chunk of the speech to abortion rights:

Here in the people’s House, it’s our duty to protect all the people’s rights and freedoms. Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose. The Vice President and I are doing everything we can to protect access to reproductive health care and safeguard patient privacy. But already, more than a dozen states are enforcing extreme abortion bans. Make no mistake; if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it.

He also addressed issues including protections for trans youth and police reform, following the January killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols’ parents joined First Lady Jill Biden in the SOTU audience, and the president quoted RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, in his speech. “Here’s what Tyre’s mom shared with me when I asked her how she finds the courage to carry on and speak out,” he said. “With faith in God, she said her son ‘was a beautiful soul and something good will come from this.'”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the GOP response to Biden’s address. She characterized his remarks as part of a “left-wing culture war.” Some argue that Republicans’ choice of Sanders was meant to depict the GOP as part of a younger generation; at 40, Sanders is the nation’s youngest governor and half Biden’s age. Whether that contrast resonates with you will probably depend on your politics.

“I have never been more optimistic about the future of America,” Biden said at the end of his address. “We just have to remember who we are.”

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

- Trussonomics. Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss deflected blame for her failed economic policies, saying the political system did not give her a chance for the tax-cut policies to work. Her extremely short tenure sent the markets into chaos with a lasting impact; the IMF predicts that Britain will be the only major economy to shrink this year. Associated Press

- Return policy. FTX is asking politicians to return $90 million in donations made by the crypto exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried, other FTX executives, and affiliated companies. Nancy Pelosi is among those who received donations but has yet to give the money back. Business Insider

- More than a Minute Clinic. CVS Health is closing in on a deal to acquire Chicago-based clinic network Oak Street Health. CVS CEO Karen Lynch indicated that primary and in-home care are part of the company's growth plan, mirroring other major health corporations that are making similar moves. Wall Street Journal

- MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Dr. Carey Wright has joined the board of DreamBox Learning, an ed-tech provider. Dani Mariano has been promoted to president at Razorfish. Shilpa Phadke and Lisa Osborne Ross have joined the board of the National Partnership.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

-"Meno-preneur." Celebrities are tackling the menopause stigma by being open about their symptoms and experiences. With greater awareness comes greater cash flow, and entrepreneurs are rushing to fill the market with apps, clothing, and beauty products. Financial Times

- VR delivery room. Actress Keke Palmer is spending her third trimester in the metaverse, hosting her own interview series and simulating various birthing scenarios in The Sims. BuzzFeed News

- Medicine woman. The Chiefs' star quarterback has a secret weapon for the Super Bowl: assistant trainer Julie Frymyer who helped Patrick Mahomes overcome a sprained ankle. She has a reputation for being the go-to trainer on the team, built on three degrees, an admirable work ethic, and an ability to lift players' spirits. Wall Street Journal

- Divorce, babe. A new study shows that divorce can have a surprisingly positive impact on some people's ability to work. Experts say that distance from a toxic relationship helps some people have renewed motivation. Fortune

ON MY RADAR

PARTING WORDS

"You know, as you get older, people start saying, 'Oh yeah, you should retire. You should do this. You should—' No, guys. Do not tell me what to do. I should be in control of what I am capable of, right?"

—Academy Award nominee Michelle Yeoh