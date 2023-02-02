Microsoft-owned GitHub’s chief financial officer and chief revenue officer have departed for jobs at other companies.

Erica Anderson, chief revenue officer since 2021, and who has been at GitHub since 2013, will join the productivity app Notion as its CRO, according to a source familiar with the matter. That position has been open for two months after the departure Olivia Nottebohm.

“Erica’s background driving go-to-market efforts for products like GitHub Copilot and in scaling GitHub to $1billion+ in ARR will be invaluable to Notion in our next phase of growth as we keep building for our passionate community and customers,” a Notion spokesperson wrote to Fortune.



A GitHub spokesperson confirmed the departures in a written statement to Fortune without mentioning any replacements.

“Chris Hidalgo and Erica Anderson have both made the independent decisions to depart GitHub for new opportunities. Both have accepted roles leading Finance and Revenue, respectively, at startups, where they’re excited to lead young companies through their pivotal early stages of growth.”

Chris Hidalgo, who became GitHub’s CFO nearly a year ago, is moving to become CFO at health startup Forward, sources tell Fortune. Forward, which has raised $192 million since its conception in 2016 according to PitchBook, doesn’t appear to currently have a CFO. Forward declined to comment.

Code-hosting platform GitHub has come a long way since debuting in 2008, and was since acquired by Microsoft for $7.5 billion in 2018. Last month, GitHub hit a major milestone of $1 billion in annual recurring revenue as of October, and 100 million active users last month. However, its parent company is not without trouble. Last month, Microsoft laid off 5% of staff, or 10,000 employees, and reported lackluster earnings after signs of a wane in cloud demand.

Fortune reached out to Hidalgo and Anderson, who did not respond in time for publication.