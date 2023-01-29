You certainly can’t complain about the quality of any of the four teams in this year’s NFL conference championship games. Regardless of who makes it to Super Bowl LVII, there’s a strong case to be made they’re deserving.

This weekend’s pair of games sees two of the league’s best defensive teams, the 49ers and the Eagles, square off and there really aren’t a lot of weak spots. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Bengals are both 11-0 when they score first (and the Bengals are in the midst of a 10-game win streak).

The winners of both games, of course, will meet in two weeks in Arizona—and interest in both games is high, with ticket demand on par with last year’s 49ers-Rams NFC Championship, which was the highest-selling NFL game in 2022 on StubHub outside of the Super Bowl.

Of course, not everyone can attend in person. If you’re figuring out the best way to watch or won’t be near at TV, here are the best way to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

It’s down to these last two playoff games. (The home team is listed second.)

Saturday, Jan. 29

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

How can I watch the NFL playoffs for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And since the conference championships air on broadcast networks, you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream the NFL playoffs live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yep. Try one of these services…

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch the NFL playoffs on Amazon?

You can’t. The streaming service only had rights to regular season Thursday night games.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Three, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).