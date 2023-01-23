These days, it feels like there’s a type of Hunger Games in the districts of software engineers and financial analysts.

But despite the carnage at Twitter or Goldman Sachs, which make the job market seem like a sinking ship, the reality isn’t as bleak as it seems: Unemployment is still fairly low and, so far, the number of layoffs remains lower than they were pre-pandemic.

Even so, people are looking for stability now more than ever as they reconsider their career path in an uncertain economy. They might find that in some of the most in-demand roles. LinkedIn recently compiled a list of the fastest growing roles in the economy right now, based on the millions of job titles posted on the site from 2018 to 2022. A position made the list when it showed consistent growth and until it reached a ‘meaningful size’ in 2022.

Below are the top 10:

Head of Revenue Operations Human Resources Analytics Manager Diversity and Inclusion Managers Truck Driver Employee Experience Managers Sales Enablement Specialist Advanced Practice Provider Growth Marketing Manager Data Governance Manager Grants Management Specialist

The hottest job right now, head of revenue operations, typically work with the sales and marketing teams to develop strategies that will build revenue. It’s a mid-level position that requires a median of five to six years of experience, per LinkedIn.

Most of the jobs in the top 10 “help companies do more with less,” Dan Roth, editor-in-chief of LinkedIn, tells Fortune. “As companies have had to find new, better ways of working, jobs in operations have been growing fast over the past years and are poised to continue doing so,” he says, noting that they’ve also seen a rise in sales and customer service jobs since profitability was prioritized during times of economic uncertainty.

Half of these high-growth jobs seem to be middle manager positions, whose roles have become more stressful and difficult since the pandemic started. That’s because they’re often in charge with actual implementation of return to office plans. Consider the employee experience manager, who focuses on with monitoring processes centered around employee engagement and satisfaction—a job which has undoubtedly shifted as companies return to the office and navigate remote work.

Coming in at number four, truck drivers stood apart from the revenue-based jobs on the list. It’s also the first time this role made it on the LinkedIn list, Roth says. “Increased pay, company-paid training, and future automation are a few reasons we’re seeing people flock to this role,” he adds, explaining that pandemic-related employee shortages and supply chain issues led to a steady demand for truck drivers.

It seems then, that while the economy is ending some jobs, it’s making room for others.