Microsoft is laying off around 10,000 workers
January 18, 2023, 2:34 PM UTC
Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft speaks at the Salesforce keynote during Dreamforce 2015 at Moscone Center on September 16, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
Tim Mosenfelder—Getty Images
Microsoft cuts about 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of global workforce.
This is a breaking story, please check back for updates
