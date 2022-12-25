People have had months to take advantage of holiday deals this year, but that doesn’t mean they got you something you actually wanted. Whether it’s a hideous shirt, shoes that are three sizes too small or something you already owned, you’re hoping to return it. And who can blame you?

Whatever the issue, if you’re looking to take it back to the store, the clock is ticking. How long is the return window open—and will it matter if they bought this gift back in early October?

The answer depends greatly on where it was bought, but by and large, there’s a good chance you can still take it back. Return policies vary by store, of course, and some gifts can’t be returned at all. That said, here are the deadlines for returning your unwanted 2022 presents.

Retail return policies for holiday 2022

Amazon

Return deadline of Jan. 31 for purchases made between Oct. 11 and Dec. 25, 2022.

Apple

Return deadline of Jan. 8 for purchases made between Nov. 4 and Dec. 25, 2022.

Bath & Body Works

“Return anything, anytime for any reason. 100% Guaranteed”

Best Buy

Return deadline of Jan. 14 for most purchases made between Oct. 24 and Dec. 31

Bloomingdale’s

Most items can be returned within 90 days of purchase

Foot Locker

Return items within 45 days of their ship date.

GameStop

Return new items within 15 days of purchase (7 days for used items), meaning returns could be tight at the struggling retailer.

J. Crew

Return deadline of Jan. 9 for purchases made between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9.

Kohl’s

Return items within 180 days for the most part. Premium electronics and watches must be returned within 30 days of purchase and beauty purchases have a 60-day window.

L.L. Bean

Items may be returned within 365 days of purchase.

Macy’s

Return deadline of Jan. 31 for any purchases made starting Oct. 3

Marshall’s

Return deadline of Jan. 25 for purchases made between Oct. 9 and Dec. 24, 2022.

Neiman Marcus

Return deadline of 30 days from purchase receipt.

PetCo

Returns accepted within 30 days of purchase.

Target

Return deadlines vary by product:

Smartphones: Jan. 8

Apple products: Jan. 9

Other electronics: Jan. 24

Most other items can be returned within 90 days of their purchase date

Walmart

Return window for products purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 is open through Jan. 31