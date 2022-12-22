Fortune’s Success team shares their New Year’s resolutions for 2023

Over the past year, we’ve been inspired by people building wealth in unconventional ways, paying off debt, and embracing the soft life. We’re rethinking our work wardrobes and letting go of stock advice that doesn’t serve us. We’re okay with waking up at 8:59 a.m. every day.

As the new year approaches, Fortune‘s Success desk is looking inward. There are the changes, big and small, we’d like to make, inspired by the stories we told and trends we covered in 2022.

Here’s what we’re looking forward to pursuing in 2023.

Embrace my community

My resolution for 2023 is to get more involved with the different communities in my life—at my son’s school, at work, and in my neighborhood. I want to invest more of my time in helping to build these networks and help them thrive. I find I’m happiest when I’m interacting and connecting with people, and it’s something that was so hard to do during the pandemic. I’m not going to be shy about reaching out to set up a coffee, plan an event, or make the introduction.

—Lindsey Stanberry, Executive Editor

Break up with Chipotle

A goal of mine for the coming year is to order less takeout. I love Chipotle but Chipotle doesn’t love me—or my wallet. Long-term, I’m trying to save more, which is difficult in New York City. I’m hoping that cooking more at home can be a fun thing as I look for more veggie recipes (pasta-based of course), but mainly something that can help me build more of a rainy day fund as I cut out expenses that don’t really add to my life. Sorry, Chipotle.

—Chloe Berger, Reporter

Plan it out

I’ve written about the importance of having a financial plan throughout my career as a financial and consumer finance reporter. But my own game plan has sadly become outdated. So in 2023, I want to take time to create a robust, 10-year financial plan—perhaps even working with a professional to optimize my financial goals.

—Megan Leonhardt, Senior Writer

Maximize money

My goal for 2023 is to become more financially literate! The resources are out there, but I’ve been behind the curve for years because I feel like I don’t even know what I don’t know. But we’re getting there! I opened a Roth IRA this year and bought my first Treasury bond. Hoping to keep building momentum!

—Jane Thier, Reporter

Strike the right balance

My goal for 2023 is to position myself to capture and enjoy a happiness I’ve long wanted but thought impossible—I want to write a book. I’ve always romanticized the starving artist idea, but I’m not keen on actually starving. I want to make sure I have the money and work-life balance I need to allow myself to create the life I want for me.

—Trey Williams, Senior Writer

Focus on growth

I’m not one for resolutions, so I fall into the camp of people who choose a word for the year to set their intentions. This past year, I focused on flow—a reset of sorts in finding a better life balance and trying to embrace challenges with less stress and anxiety. Now I’m ready to grow in 2023, from cultivating my career presence to building my savings after an expensive year of backlogged weddings and furnishing a new apartment.

—Hillary Hoffower, Editor

Save, save, save

I’m planning to (finally) crack down on my spending and save for a house. It’s something I’ve put off and put off, but I believe I’m finally in a position to take serious steps to save. I’m interested in attempting my own version of a No Buy Year to get there…or at least a month or two.

—Alicia Adamczyk, Senior Writer