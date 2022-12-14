The White House will reopen a program allowing people in the US to order batches of at-home coronavirus tests at no cost, as officials prepare for an increase in cases through the winter, people familiar with the matter said.

The measure will be formally announced Thursday, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity before the announcement. The step is the fourth round of tests that U.S. households will be eligible to order.

The move was reported earlier by Politico.

Officials expect Covid-19 cases to continue their rise this winter, and have been urging Americans to get a booster shot, particularly those age 65 and over or who have underlying health conditions.

The administration has called on Congress for more funding for its Covid response, but that request has so far not been fulfilled.