Spotify Wrapped 2022 just dropped. Bad Bunny is the global artist—here’s who else made the top 5

Spotify’s eagerly-awaited Spotify Wrapped year-in-review is out, earlier than ever, giving users a look at their most played songs, favorite artists, and a chance for users to review their “music personality.”

The new Wrapped compiles the data Spotify gathers throughout the year into a social media-friendly list. Beyond the music and artists, though, it also identifies listener habits throughout the day, highlighting what style of music you listen to in the morning, afternoon and evening.

And, new this year, it also spotlights people’s “music personality,” a feature that analyzes listening habits, then wedges users into one of 16 categories ranging from “specialist” to “fanclubber”.

Like last year, Spotify is also once again featuring video messages from stars, including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, thanking listeners who were dedicated enough for those artists to make it onto their Wrapped list. Last year, 100 artists took part. This year, the company says, more than 40,000 did.

While Spotify Wrapped is personalized to each user, the streaming giant also put out its annual list of the top artists, with global star Bad Bunny taking top honors worldwide for the third year in a row. Taylor Swift came in second, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

As for the music itself, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” was the most streamed song globally last year, followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the most-streamed album.

Joe Rogan was the most popular podcaster. Viral sensation Corn Kid became a global superstar, with 520,000 people adding The Gregory Brothers songification of his now-famous interview to their playlist.

The big winner, though, was Kate Bush, who saw plays of her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” explode 8,700%.