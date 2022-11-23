Here’s who’s open (and closed) on Thanksgiving 2022
The pandemic had one upside for retail workers: The days of every store kicking off their Black Friday sales bonanzas before the table was cleared of Thanksgiving dinner dishes are now drastically reduced.
Realizing (or being forced by their workforce to realize) that family was more important than profits, several retailers reversed previous policies. And some, like Target, went so far as to declare they would never again open their brick-and-mortar locations on Thanksgiving.
There are, of course, exceptions. And the people who work in the grocery stores are less fortunate, as one of the truisms of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is you inevitably realize you forgot to buy a key ingredient.
Whether you’re looking to get a head start on Black Friday deals or are in need of a replacement turkey, here are the stores that will—and won’t—be open on Thanksgiving 2022. Note that hours may vary, so it’s absolutely a good idea to call first. And keep in mind that blue laws in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island prohibit retailers from being open.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
Acme
Albertson’s
Cub Foods (select locations)
Food Lion (closes at 3:00 p.m.)
Giant Eagle
Harris Teeter (Some stores closing at 2:00 p.m.)
H-E-B (Closing at noon)
Kroger (Some stores closing at 1:00 p.m.)
Meijer
Ralph’s
Safeway
Stop & Shop
Wegmans
Whole Foods Market (Closing at 4:00 p.m.)
Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving
Aldi
BJ’s
Costco
Publix
Sam’s Club
Target
Trader Joe’s
Walmart
Winn Dixie
Retailers open on Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops
Big Lots
Cabela’s
CVS – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Dollar General
Family Dollar
Old Navy – Opens at 3:00 pm.
RiteAid – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)
Starbucks
Walgreens — Most stores will be open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Retailers closed on Thanksgiving
Academy Sports & Outdoors
Apple
Ashley Furniture
Bath & Body Works
Bed Bath and Beyond
Belk
Best Buy
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Costco
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Foot Locker
Home Depot
JC Penney
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Petco
PetSmart
REI
Sam’s Club
Simon Malls
Target
Ulta
Walmart
