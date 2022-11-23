The pandemic had one upside for retail workers: The days of every store kicking off their Black Friday sales bonanzas before the table was cleared of Thanksgiving dinner dishes are now drastically reduced.

Realizing (or being forced by their workforce to realize) that family was more important than profits, several retailers reversed previous policies. And some, like Target, went so far as to declare they would never again open their brick-and-mortar locations on Thanksgiving.

There are, of course, exceptions. And the people who work in the grocery stores are less fortunate, as one of the truisms of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is you inevitably realize you forgot to buy a key ingredient.

Whether you’re looking to get a head start on Black Friday deals or are in need of a replacement turkey, here are the stores that will—and won’t—be open on Thanksgiving 2022. Note that hours may vary, so it’s absolutely a good idea to call first. And keep in mind that blue laws in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island prohibit retailers from being open.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme

Albertson’s

Cub Foods (select locations)

Food Lion (closes at 3:00 p.m.)

Giant Eagle

Harris Teeter (Some stores closing at 2:00 p.m.)

H-E-B (Closing at noon)

Kroger (Some stores closing at 1:00 p.m.)

Meijer

Ralph’s

Safeway

Stop & Shop

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market (Closing at 4:00 p.m.)

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ’s

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Winn Dixie

Retailers open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Old Navy – Opens at 3:00 pm.

RiteAid – 24-hour stores are open regular hours (pharmacies generally closed, however)

Starbucks

Walgreens — Most stores will be open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Retailers closed on Thanksgiving

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Apple

Ashley Furniture

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath and Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot

JC Penney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Simon Malls

Target

Ulta

Walmart