‘London’s oldest chophouse’ says it was forced to shut down by its billionaire landlord demanding back payments for lockdown rent

City workers are protesting the closure of one of London’s oldest restaurants, following a dispute with a property company owned by the family of energy drinks billionaire Rodney Sacks.

Simpson’s is popular in the Square Mile for its meat and cheese-based menu, and customers include the pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage. It said Tuesday that it’s been forced to shut “through the cynical actions of our landlord and their agents.”

The restaurant said it has paid rent for the current quarter but objects to demands for payments that were due during Covid lockdowns.

The building, on Cornhill near the Bank of England, is owned by the family of Sacks — chairman and co-chief executive officer of Monster Beverage Corp. — through a Bermuda based company named Tavor Holdings Ltd., people with knowledge of the investment said.

Sacks bought drinks company Hansen Natural in 1992 which went on to launch the Monster energy drink brand a decade later, before selling a minority stake to Coca-Cola Co. in 2015 for $2.15 billion. He’s since assembled a real estate portfolio that includes multiple London commercial properties, the people added, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

A representative for Monster Beverage did not return calls and emails seeking comment. Tavor Holdings Ltd. could not be reached for comment.

Chophouse

Simpson’s describes itself as “London’s oldest chophouse” and says it has served City workers since 1757. It attracts famous diners such as former Ukip leader Farage, who worked as a trader before going into politics as a fierce opponent of the European Union.

“One of the charms of the City is that you’ve got these little places that scream tradition, of the old ways of doing things,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, a trading company in the Square Mile.

Hewson is among the patrons contributing to a campaign to save the restaurant. Another is Marek Baldy, who works at the Lloyd’s of London insurance market.

“The staff were about as old as the place,” said Baldy. “It’s a great atmosphere and has so much history.”

Hartnell Taylor Cook LLP said in an emailed statement that it had acted on behalf of the landlord during the summer. The tenant “up until September this year had not paid any rent since January 2020,” it said. “Unfortunately, both parties were unable to come to a resolution.”