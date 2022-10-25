Gap is pulling all the Yeezy clothes from its stores—a month after ending its partnership with Kanye

After ending its partnership with Ye’s Yeezy label last month, Gap Inc. is now pulling all remaining Yeezy Gap products from its stores and online after the rapper and designer made antisemitic remarks.

In a statement Tuesday, Gap said it would take immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap items and shut down e-commerce site YeezyGap.com. It now redirects to Gap.com.

Last month, the former Kanye West and Gap terminated a royalty agreement to sell apparel through 2030. Even after that rupture, Gap had intended to sell existing Yeezy Gap products into the first half of 2023, according to a person familiar with the matter. That was to include multiple product releases in the fall, including a holiday collection, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the company said in the Tuesday statement. “On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Gap shares were up 2.5% at 12:44 p.m. in New York.

Adidas AG, Ye’s other major corporate partner, cut ties with him on Tuesday.