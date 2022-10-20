There’s nothing the internet loves more than schadenfreude. And Liz Truss’s abrupt, not-at-all surprising ouster as U.K. Prime Minister is bringing on an avalanche of snark.

No one is having more fun with the power shift than the Daily Star, a U.K. tabloid that asked the question “Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?” on Oct. 14. Since then, the paper has featured a live stream of the lettuce, which was adorned with a blond wig and googly eyes. The 68-cent head of lettuce has become something of a celebrity among Parliament watchers.

Upon news that Truss had resigned, her picture, which had been featured beside the produce, was laid face down and the stream began playing Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” and reggae music. (The lettuce is expected to “make a speech to the nation” at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.)

Tabloids weren’t the only ones celebrating Truss’s departure, though. Ryanair posted a ticket for her to “anywhere” with a waving hand emoji.

And even Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days as Trump’s White House director of communications, couldn’t help taking a shot at Truss’s 44-day tenure, the shortest ever for a U.K. Prime Minister.

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

Predictably, Twitter at large had some gems as well.

Liz Truss never misses. The Queen, the economy and now the Conservative Party. All in a matter of weeks. Deadly. — Patch Thompson (@Patch_Thompson) October 19, 2022

The highlight of Liz Truss’ tenure: pic.twitter.com/l0dE8TfQJb — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss’s reign as Prime Minster was shorter than a series of Love Island. — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) October 20, 2022

I’ve had pimples that lasted longer than Liz Truss as Prime Minister. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 20, 2022

Truss resigned Thursday after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of unfunded tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout. Upon news that she was leaving, the pound gained strength and U.K. bonds climbed higher.