Five years after the #MeToo movement went viral, ‘the accountability is still missing’ in the tech industry: Ellen Pao

It was a landmark case.

Ten years ago, Ellen Pao filed a gender bias lawsuit against her employer, the legendary venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, alleging that the firm had denied Pao promotions and compensation because of her gender, then fired her a few months later in retaliation for her litigation.

Kleiner Perkins vehemently denied the allegations, and Pao ultimately lost the high-profile case. Even so, the trial unearthed some of the daily indignities and systemic bias that women face when pursuing a career in Silicon Valley. It was a prolific and very-public lawsuit that laid groundwork for what would later become known as the #MeToo movement, which went viral shortly after the New York Times broke the Harvey Weinstein story in 2017, unleashing a global conversation and reckoning with the sexual harrassment and assault women have faced in the workplace.

Five years later, what’s been done, and what’s changed? In a recent feature story for Fortune, four of my colleagues ask women integral to the movement—including Pao, Tarana Burke, Gretchen Carlson, and dream hampton—these very questions.

As part of the feature, my colleague Maria Aspan sat down with Pao over Zoom, to reflect on the legacy of her landmark lawsuit and gauge the current state of the VC industry.

You can read the full interview here, but I’ve decided to run an abbreviated portion of their conversation in today’s Term Sheet:

Aspan: So with everything you went through, was it worth it?

Pao: Yes, I have no regrets. I think it opened a conversation and shed light on a problem that many people didn’t want to talk about. There were so many people who told me about how ashamed they felt about being harassed or being discriminated against, and how they blamed themselves. Because there was no other framework, right? [Certain] people were allowed to do whatever they want—and if you had something bad happen to you, you need to change. I think my speaking up and litigating helped [other women] understand that it’s not your fault, and this is something that’s wrong. But it’s also not your fault if you don’t speak up—because look at what happens when you do.

I lost—but I feel like in many ways, I won. Over time, the press and the public started to understand what the problem was, and became much more supportive at the end of the trial than they were in the beginning. But it took waves of people speaking up to make a difference. With #MeToo, which also has been around for many years [activist Tarana Burke first coined the phrase in 2006], it took all of those women speaking up, in an environment that was actively hostile to their stories, to make change happen.

Looking back today, how much do you think #MeToo really changed the tech industry?

I have a lot of ambivalence about the long-term response to #MeToo. The accountability is still missing—all those people are back in the tech industry. It’s embarrassing. It makes no sense. But it’s happening, because the people who have the checkbooks and have the big investment funds don’t really seem to care that much. And because of that, we aren’t seeing meaningful change, and we just keep making the same mistakes.

I don’t feel like we’ve had a real reckoning about restitution, and what it takes to get back into the industry. It’s been more, “We can’t cancel people, so let’s just not deal with it.” I don’t think anybody’s looking to cancel people and keep them out forever—but we want to know that they’ve actually changed, that they’re not causing more harm, and also that they’ve addressed the harm that they’ve actually caused in the past.

There’s a segment of tech that is really dismissive of #MeToo and they’re kind of digging in their heels, like a child: “Oh, if you’re going to push in this direction, I’m going to double down and push even harder, I’m going to give more money to founders who have been accused of fraud or sexual harassment.” It’s kind of sad, really. It’s like a tantrum where they’re pushing back in a way that isn’t in their best interests—but they want to make a stand, because they’re not going to be told what to do.

You can find the full interview with Pao here. And read Fortune’s #MeToo feature story here.

