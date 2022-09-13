Miners say they plan to fork Ethereum within 24 hours of ‘merge’

The cohort of miners preparing to fork Ethereum has released a timeline.

Dubbing their project “ETHPoW” with token “ETHW,” the group tweeted that “ETHW mainnet will happen within 24 hours after the Merge. The exact time will be announced one hour before launch with a countdown timer.”

“The mainnet will start at the block height of the Merge block ‘plus’ 2048 EMPTY blocks as padding,” the EthereumPoW Twitter account wrote. “Therefore, the Merge block + 2049 will be the 1st block on ETHW that may contain any transactions. Block rewards for the empty blocks will be directed to the 1559 multi-sig wallet.”