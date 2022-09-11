The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kicked things off on Thursday. Now it’s time for the rest of the league to get the 2022 season under way.

Last season, the Rams won it all, beating the Cincinnati Bengals in a narrow 23-20 win. This year, the oddsmakers are putting their money on the Buffalo Bills or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the favorites. The Bills have made it to the playoffs three years in a row, and the Tom Brady–led Bucs are hoping to grab their second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons.

Before we get there, however, there are 18 weeks of the regular season and the playoffs to watch first. Here’s a look at who’s playing whom and how best to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

The regular season kicks off with some big rivalries, including the Saints and the Falcons and the Packers and Vikings. Here’s who’s playing where and when. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Cleveland Browns vs. Charlotte Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Baltimore Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching preseason NFL games is simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are several ways, in fact.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After an up to two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not on Sunday, but starting Sept. 15, it will be the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Three, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out-of-market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).