Donald Trump warned Fox News was getting soft and could be overtaken on the right by an ascendent CNN, the left-leaning network news channel distrusted by many conservative voters.

The ex-President’s savvy manipulation of the media has been a hallmark of his political strategy ever since his surprise election in 2016, helping him maintain a stranglehold over the Republican Party even after the January 6th Capitol riots.

Now he may be playing Fox News off against CNN, vocally encouraging the latter’s new centrist editorial direction, if only to badger the former into being a more reliable cheerleader of his.