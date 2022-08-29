In times like these we all need to relax, and sometimes that means taking a much needed vacation. But where to go?

Travel company Club Med has an answer for people seeking happiness. It has ranked destinations worldwide on a happiness scale of 0-100, using data from the 50 most visited tourist spots. The list titled, “Happiest Holiday Destinations 2022,” is intended to identify the best spots for stress-free holidays with some adventure.

In creating the list, the company considered the following nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beer, outdoor activities, day trips, spas and wellness centers, LGBTQ+ friendliness, and happiness score.

The top-ranked destination is well-known for stress-free vacations full of spas and wellness centers. The next four cities all provide tourists what Club Med calls “a unique experience.” Here are Club Med’s top 10 happiest travel destinations for 2022: Bali Las Vegas New Orleans Barcelona Amsterdam Budapest Vancouver San Francisco Dubai Rio de Janeiro