The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets

The Pandemic Housing Boom brought a flood of investors into the U.S. housing market. Mom-and-pop landlords rushed in. Airbnb hosts added to their portfolios. Amateur home flippers returned with vengeance. Record home price appreciation also brought out the big dogs: Wall Street.

But that party is over now. Or at least on pause.

Look no further than Blackstone-owned Home Partners of America. The firm, which is one of the nation’s largest private landlords, announced on Thursday it will halt single-family home purchases in 38 U.S. regional housing markets by the end of September.