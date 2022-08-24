Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.

At the time, Zandi’s prediction was dismissed by many in the real estate industry. Housing bulls thought that tight supply and favorable millennial first-time homebuyer demographics would continue to propel the Pandemic Housing Boom forward despite spiked mortgage rates. They were wrong, and Zandi was right: This summer, housing activity contracted sharply across the board while bubbly markets, like Boise and Las Vegas, have already started to see price cuts.

This week, Zandi let Fortune know that Moody’s Analytics was downgrading its initial forecast. Over the coming year, Zandi now predicts U.S. house prices will shift somewhere between 0% to -5%. Heading into June, Moody’s Analytics expected U.S. house prices to remain unchanged over the coming year.