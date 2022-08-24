Biden to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt and extend the federal payment pause. Here’s who qualifies

What once seemed like a pipe dream for borrowers is now a reality. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt per federal borrower earning under $125,000 per year during the pandemic.

That will erase an estimated $300 billion worth of debt, according to an estimation by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, and benefits would go disproportionately to working- and middle-income households, while almost excluding the richest Americans. One-third of borrowers will have their debt completely eliminated, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Biden also announced Pell Grant recipients who earn less than $125,000 per year during the pandemic—$250,000 for married couples or heads of household—will have up to $20,000 in debt erased. That forgiveness was not part of the earlier calculations, but expands the benefits of the proposal significantly for low-income borrowers.

Democrats have been pushing for student debt cancellation for years as one way to address ballooning balances, racial inequities, and a debt load that has been found to hinder the economic prospects of an entire generation. It wasn’t until Biden won the 2020 election, though, that the measure seemed like a possibility.

Biden tweeted that relief was coming, and said he would announce more details Wednesday afternoon.

There will be an application for borrowers to submit, according to the Department of Education, which will be available “no later” than when the federal payment pause ends at the end of the year.

Nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible for automatic relief because “relevant income data is already available” to the Department of Education.

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.



I'll have more details this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kuZNqoMe4I — President Biden (@POTUS) August 24, 2022

Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 in debt per borrower, but his administration has been slow to take action, reportedly debating for the past few months how much student loan debt should be forgiven and who should qualify.

What else did Biden announce?

Biden also announced that the federal student loan payment pause will be extended through the end of the year. Federal borrowers have not had to make a student loan payment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of April, the moratorium had cost the federal government an estimated $102 billion in unmade interest payments, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.

An historic effort

Even before Wednesday’s announcement, Biden had forgiven more student loan debt than any other president. Most of that debt was held by borrowers who were defrauded, or already in an existing loan forgiveness program. That the vast majority of student loan borrowers will qualify to have $10,000 of debt forgiven is historic, says Suzanne Kahn, managing director of research and policy at the Roosevelt Institute.

In particular, it’s a “win” for making higher education more equitable in the future, she says.

“Part of what canceling student debt is is an acknowledgement of the racially and inequitable ways that student debt played out,” says Kahn, noting that canceling $10,000 would “zero out the debt of 2 million Black borrowers.” Forgiving debt is one way to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S.

There is no shortage of critics of cancellation. Republicans say forgiveness benefits wealthier individuals and those who “need” forgiveness the least.

Some progressives argue Biden isn’t going far enough. Many politicians—including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—and organizations like the NAACP have been pushing for $50,000 in student debt forgiveness, which they say would have a bigger impact on the student loan crisis.

Canceling some debt also doesn’t solve the underlying issues of college financing in the U.S. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates with $10,000 in forgiveness, that it would take just four years for outstanding debt to return to its current level of $1.6 trillion.

But the Roosevelt Institute’s Kahn is hopeful that this is a first step “toward repairing our very broken higher education system.”

“The power of the cancellation, in addition to it being a tremendous help to millions and millions of borrowers, it’s a moment to think about how we reform higher education,” she says. “It’s an admission that we’ve done it wrong.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.