Two polls of corporate leaders published this week captured dueling visions of our economic future.

On Wednesday, a Conference Board survey showed that CEO confidence had fallen “deeper into negative territory than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic,” as Fortune chief executive Alan Murray wrote. The next day, PwC released its Managing Business Risks in 2022 report. It found that 83% of C-suite executives are planning for growth, while “only 30% see recession as a serious risk.”

Plenty of factors—the slightest difference in timing, the way questions were phrased—might explain the discrepancy. (It’s also worth noting that the PwC survey does not include CEOs.) But the mismatched vibe-checks also reflect the conflicting economic signals that executives, analysts, and economists are processing, not to mention the challenge facing corporate boards. Guess who will share the blame should companies react to today’s indicators with too much or too little confidence?

Kathryn Kaminsky, who runs PwC’s Trust Services business, says the ostensibly unexpected optimism in her firm’s new report shouldn’t actually come as a surprise: Executives are managing what’s within their control, she says. “They can’t control inflation, they can’t control whether a recession is coming or not, but what they can control is their own business strategy, and growth should be a significant part of their strategy.”

Executives are also more agile than they were before the pandemic, which has given them the confidence to make changes and charge ahead, she adds, saying “They’re not going to let the outside world and the threat of what’s coming slow them down.” Against this backdrop, she adds, the board’s job remains to ask the tough questions, drawing on their experiences and “muscle memory” of past recessions—the better to stress-test ambitious ideas.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor of management at Yale University, has a more direct message for boards: This is no time to be a wet blanket.

A board often sees itself “as a countervailing force,” Sonnenfeld explains, but directors are often too conservative, “sitting with their arms crossed and their lower lip protruding.” That has a chilling effect “on a CEO’s entrepreneurial enthusiasm,” he adds.

Outwardly, board members will say they’re mainly concerned with protecting investors and other stakeholders, and monitoring the firm’s impact on society, he continues; but privately, they’re motivated to protect their own reputations, “and excessive caution seems to protect them more than excessive zeal.” Sonnenfeld calls for prudent risk-taking instead.

Both suggestions are reasonable in an economy bolstered by rising stock prices and low unemployment, yet tainted by an abundance of recession fears, geopolitical crises, droughts, and now two viruses. Directors may need to steer overly cautious CEOs away from too-defensive strategies one day, and keep greed and ambitions in check the next. The only “wrong” position might be one that’s too static.



Beyond the business case for adding women to boards

When a few European countries set quotas for women on corporate boards years ago, they created ideal conditions for curious researchers.

Consider a new study by academics at Harvard and the University of Bath who measured the impact of gender quotas in Italy by comparing years’ worth of annual reports by Italian companies with those of neighboring Greece, where no board quotas exist.

They found that adding women to boards at Italian firms was linked to a 50% increase in attention paid to issues that support gender equality, while there was no change at Greek companies, Fortune Broadsheet writer Emma Hinchliffe reports.

Italian businesses “began discussing issues like paid leave, childcare, and the gender pay gap more frequently,” she explains, suggesting that when women are represented at the top, there are positive downstream effects for all. Read the full story, here.

