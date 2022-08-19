Bed Bath & Beyond, which saw its stock soar 365% in the past month, has erased most of those gains in just two days. Shares of the home goods retailer nosedived 43% at market open on Friday, as investors fled following news that GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen had indeed sold all of his holdings in the meme stock.

The news, confirmed after the market closed Thursday, was a blow to retail investors, who had put money into Bed Bath & Beyond in hopes Cohen would help turn the company around.

On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond, via a regulatory filing, said Cohen had bought over 9.4 million shares of the company through RC Ventures, including more than 1.6 million in distant out-of-the-money call options with strike prices between $60 and $80. That indicated he was in it for the long term.