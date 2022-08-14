Daniela Botero on the 5 travel essentials she can’t leave home without

Actress and supermodel Daniela Botero is preparing to launch her own organic skin care brand, Identity Beauty. And given how often the popular influencer (with more than 1 million followers and counting on Instagram) travels, it’s likely that her new line will be heavily influenced by some of her favorite products she uses to stay hydrated while on-the-go.

Botero recently shared more with Fortune about the must-have items she always packs in her suitcase.

Long flights make my skin dehydrated, so I always make sure to pack a hydrating mask. The Dr. Jart Cryo Rubber Mask with Hyaluronic Acid is perfect for travel, and I use it twice a week during my nighttime skin care routine for 45 minutes. My skin feels so rejuvenated after I use it. I love it!

The first thing I pack in my bag every time I travel is sunscreen. I never leave my house or hotel without sun protection. I love this product because it’s very light and doesn’t clog my pores while also moisturizing my skin, so I usually layer this with a light BB [beauty balm] cream.

Sleep is the most important thing for me when I travel. When I have terrible jet lag, especially if I go to Asia or Europe, I try to use only natural remedies and avoid any medicine or pills, and this oil really helps me. My daughter also loves it, and it is safe for children.

Working out is an important part of my everyday routine. It’s hard to find time to go to the gym when I travel, so I always pack my booty bands. They are easy to pack and perfect for a quick 30-minute workout, they really keep the muscles activated.

I can’t travel without this curling iron! It makes my life so easy while away from home. It’s the perfect size and gives me the best curls. It takes me 10 minutes to have my hair salon ready and always lasts the day.