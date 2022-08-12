For the 14th year in a row, Volkswagen and Toyota held the top two spots as the largest automakers on the Fortune Global 500 list, with the companies bringing in $295.8 billion and $279.3 billion in revenue, respectively, in 2021. Toyota was the largest automaker in 2021; Volkswagen leapfrogged it in 2022.

This year’s list saw the first-time entrance of Stellantis, the company created through the merger of Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Those two carmakers officially combined their financial resources in January 2021 in order to invest more heavily in electric vehicles and better compete with Volkswagen and Toyota.

Volkswagen has set an ambitious target to overtake Tesla in the electric vehicle market by 2025. Last year, the German car manufacturer doubled its EV production to 452,000; Tesla delivered just over twice as many EVs worldwide, for a total of 936,000.

Toyota, a trailblazer in the EV market with its pioneering Prius hybrid model, became the top seller of cars overall in the U.S.; it was the first time General Motors missed out on the No. 1 spot since 1931. The automotive industry has been buoyed by the return to offices and increased travel globally. Consumer intent to purchase cars is back to 94% of pre-pandemic levels, after dipping in 2020, according to a report from McKinsey & Co. Here are the largest automakers by revenue on this year’s Fortune Global 500: 1. Volkswagen Country/Territory: Germany

Revenue: $295.8 billion

Revenue % Change YoY (Year over Year): 16.5%

Profit: $18.2 billion

Profit % Change YoY: 80% 2. Toyota Motor Country/Territory: Japan

Revenue: $279.3 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 8.8%

Profit: $25.4 billion

Profit % Change YoY: 19.8% 3. Stellantis Country/Territory: Netherlands

Revenue: $176.7 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 225.3%

Profit: $16.8 billion

Profit % Change YoY: 578.1% 4. Mercedes-Benz Group Country/Territory: Germany

Revenue: $158.3 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: –10%

Profit: $27.2 billion

Profit % Change: 558.2% 5. Ford Motor Country/Territory: U.S.

Revenue: $136.3 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 7.2%

Profit: $17.9 billion

Profit % Change: Loss to profit 6. BMW Country/Territory: Germany

Revenue: $131.5 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 16.6%

Profit: $14.6 billion

Profit % Change: 240.3% 7. Honda Motor Country/Territory: Japan

Revenue: $129.5 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 4.3%

Profit: $6.3 billion

Profit % Change: 1.5% 8. General Motors Country/Territory: U.S.

Revenue: $127 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 3.7%

Profit: $10 billion

Profit % Change: 55.9% 9. SAIC Motor Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $120.9 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 12.4%

Profit: $3.8 billion

Profit % Change: 28.4% 10. China FAW Group Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $109.4 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 8.2%

Profit: $3.6 billion

Profit % Change: 25.6% 11. Hyundai Motor Country/Territory: South Korea

Revenue: $102.8 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 16.6%

Profit: $4.3 billion

Profit % Change: 257.7% 12. Dongfeng Motor Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $86.1 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: –0.8%

Profit: $1.4 billion

Profit % Change: 29.2% 13. Nissan Motor Country/Territory: Japan

Revenue: $75 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 1.1%

Profit: $1.9 billion

Profit % Change: Loss to profit 14. Beijing Automotive Group Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $74.7 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 3.5%

Profit: $318 million

Profit % Change: –6.4% 15. Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $67 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 16%

Profit: $607.3 million

Profit % Change: 5.4% 16. Kia Country/Territory: South Korea

Revenue: $61 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 21.7%

Profit: $4.2 billion

Profit % Change: 229.9% 17. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $55.9 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 18.4%

Profit: $1.5 billion

Profit % Change: 8.8% 18. Renault Country/Territory: France

Revenue: $54.6 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 10.3%

Profit: $1 billion

Profit % Change: Loss to profit 19. Tesla Country/Territory: U.S.

Revenue: $53.8 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 70.7%

Profit: $5.5 billion

Profit % Change: 665.5% 20. Volvo Country/Territory: Sweden

Revenue: $43.4 billion

Revenue % Change YoY: 18.0%

Profit: $3.8 billion

Profit % Change: 82.2%