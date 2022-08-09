Normally, sleeping on the job will earn you, at minimum, a trip to the HR department. But a new job posting not only encourages it, it demands it.

Mattress company Casper has cast a net for professional “sleepers.”

“Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social, and anywhere else people are looking,” the posting reads. “So join us to literally sleep on the job.”

Of course, since this is a job, there are some parameters. You’ll sleep in the company’s stores and other “unexpected settings out in the world”—on camera, no less. In your waking hours, you’ll be tasked with creating TikTok-style videos for the company to post on its social media channels.

Light sleepers need not apply. Those located in the NYC area are preferred. You’ll have to be at least 18 years old. And while it’s not listed in the job posting, if you’re a heavy snorer, this might not be the job for you.

Casper didn’t post a salary range for this dream job, though the company did note that accepted applicants will receive free Casper products in addition to compensation.

The dress code is pretty much the same as the one you have when working from home: pajamas.

The posting comes as Casper recently went private again after a disappointing IPO just one month before the pandemic. In January, investors approved a deal with Durational Capital Management, with a 94% premium on the stock’s closing price before the proposal.

The company, however, was one of the revolutionaries of the mattress industry, selling beds outside of the showroom, with a heavy ad campaign and direct-to-consumer sales, meaning lower prices.