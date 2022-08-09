Burger King customers flock to social media in confusion after being emailed a blank order receipt

Numerous Burger King customers in the U.S. and the U.K. have reported they received a blank order receipt by email, and they’re flocking to social media to figure out why.

Around 12:15 a.m. ET, customers received a mass email from the fast food chain showing a receipt with nothing on, leading some to believe it could be evidence that a hacker was responsible.

Screenshots shared by users on Twitter showed a receipt reading “Your order will be ready to be picked up at Burger King, located at” without saying a location, and no figures in the subtotal, tax and total sections. Some even claimed they’d received two identical emails.

Hey @BurgerKing why did everybody & their grandmother get this email at once?



You stressed me out. Thought someone might have hacked my account and placed an order.



Even my roommate got one. #BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/uBFGQtjb56 — Fat Gay Disabled Leftist (@fatgaydisabled) August 9, 2022

Several people reported their confusion was exacerbated by the fact they don’t remember giving Burger King their contact details or adding that they hadn’t been a customer in a long time, indicating that the receipt could have been sent to the chain’s entire marketing database.

Why did I get a blank @BurgerKing email receipt? I haven’t even been there in months! pic.twitter.com/6IODIslAGm — Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) August 9, 2022

Theories abound with one user suggesting that developers sent out a mass test email by accident. Another said they messaged the Burger King support line and was told it was merely a system glitch, reassuring them that they had not been charged. There is also no indication that Burger King has been hacked.

Burger King did not immediately respond to request for comment, nor have they made any public statements at the time of writing.