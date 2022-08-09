Recovery sounds good no matter what language you speak. And on this year’s Global 500, companies based in Europe posted a strong year when it came to revenues and profits.

Energy companies raked in cash as oil prices surged owing to the resumption of business and travel, and some went on to benefit from shortages stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Automakers ramped up their electric vehicle production as they set their sights on overtaking the reigning EV producer, American firm Tesla. After a tough run during the pandemic, insurance companies Allianz and AXA also logged impressive financial performances.

Two of the five most profitable European businesses on this year’s list are energy-focused. Oil giant Shell saw the greatest revenue among European energy companies in 2021: $272.7 billion, up almost 50% from the year prior. The company also implemented structural changes, including moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain and reorganizing its tax apparatus. Other top energy producers that saw substantial revenue growth included France-based TotalEnergies, Swiss mining firm Glencore, and British oil behemoth BP.

In February 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aggravated an already drastic energy shortage—and oil firms saw their profits skyrocket even further. Yet some firms also booked huge losses when exiting the Russian market in protest of the war. Russian oil titans Lukoil and Gazprom suffered from the impact of global sanctions after the invasion. This year’s Global 500 list does not reflect that impact, because it is based primarily on financial results from 2021. One still open question: how the world’s energy firms will successfully transition away from fossil fuels to meet the climate goals that many have set to stay in line with the Paris climate accord. The biggest European companies on the Global 500 European carmakers ranked close to the top of this year’s Global 500 list, with Volkswagen accruing the most revenue among European firms—$296 billion. Auto producers represented two of the top 10 most profitable companies in Europe. The industry delivered profits despite a global semiconductor shortage caused by pandemic supply-chain slowdowns. Mercedes-Benz, Europe’s seventh-biggest company by revenue, moved to focus on more profitable models such as its G-class off-roader and S-class sedan, even as overall sales growth slowed. Here are the top 20 European firms by revenue on the Global 500: 1. Volkswagen Rank: 8

Revenue: $295.8 billion

Change in revenue since prior year: 16.5%

Profit: $18.2 billion

Industry: Motor Vehicles & Parts

Country/Territory: Germany 2. Shell Rank: 15

Revenue: $272.7 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 48.8%

Profit: $20.1 billion

Industry: Petroleum Refining

Country/Territory: Britain 3. Glencore Rank: 23

Revenue: $203.8 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 43.1%

Profit: $5 billion

Industry: Mining, Crude-Oil Production

Country/Territory: Switzerland 4. TotalEnergies Rank: 27

Revenue: $184.6 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 54.2%

Profit: $16 billion

Industry: Petroleum Refining

Country/Territory: France 5. Stellantis Rank: 29

Revenue: $176.7 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 225%

Profit: $16.8 billion

Industry: Motor Vehicles & Parts

Country/Territory: Netherlands 6. BP Rank: 35

Revenue: $164.2 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: –10.5%

Profit: $7 billion

Industry: Petroleum Refining

Country/Territory: Britain 7. Mercedes-Benz Group Rank: 38

Revenue: $158.3 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: –10%

Profit: $27.2 billion

Industry: Motor Vehicles & Parts

Country/Territory: Germany 8. Allianz Rank: 47

Revenue: $144.5 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 6.1%

Profit: $7.8 billion

Industry: Insurance: Life, Health

Country/Territory: Germany 9. AXA Rank: 48

Revenue: $144.4 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 12.8%

Profit: $8.6 billion

Industry: Insurance: Life, Health

Country/Territory: France 10. Gazprom Rank: 52

Revenue: $137.7 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 56.7%

Profit: $28.4 billion

Industry: Energy

Country/Territory: Russia 11. Fortum Rank: 56

Revenue: $132.9 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 137.9%

Profit: $873.7 million

Industry: Energy

Country/Territory: Finland 12. BMW Rank: 59

Revenue: $131.5 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 16.6%

Profit: $14.6 billion

Industry: Motor Vehicles & Parts

Country/Territory: Germany 13. Deutsche Telekom Rank: 62

Revenue: $128.6 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 11.8%

Profit: $4.9 billion

Industry: Telecommunications

Country/Territory: Germany 14. Lukoil Rank: 67

Revenue: $125.1 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 74.1%

Profit: $10.5 billion

Industry: Petroleum Refining

Country/Territory: Russia 15. Assicurazioni Generali Rank: 72

Revenue: $117.2 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 20.6%

Profit: $3.4 billion

Industry: Insurance: Life, Health

Country/Territory: Italy 16. Crédit Agricole Rank: 84

Revenue: $107.7 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 29.8%

Profit: $6.9 billion

Industry: Banks: Commercial and Savings

Country/Territory: France 17. Enel Rank: 90

Revenue: $104.1 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 40.5%

Profit: $3.8 billion

Industry: Utilities

Country/Territory: Italy 18. Electricité de France Rank: 95

Revenue: $99.9 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 26.6%

Profit: $6 billion

Industry: Utilities

Country/Territory: France 19. Deutsche Post DHL Group Rank: 99

Revenue: $96.7 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 27%

Profit: $6 billion

Industry: Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery

Country/Territory: Germany 20. Nestlé Rank: 103

Revenue: $95.3 billion

Change in revenue since year prior: 6.1%

Profit: $18.5 billion

Industry: Food Consumer Products

Country/Territory: Switzerland