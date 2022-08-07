Countless companies around the world are bringing in big money, but only one can nab the No. 1 spot for a given country.

The Fortune Global 500 is made up of the largest countries worldwide based on revenue. Those companies are spread across 33 different countries and regions. In some cases, the top companies in a given country are mostly or entirely state-owned, like Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. But in others, they’re fully in the private sector, like Walmart in the U.S., which has held the No. 1 spot on the Global 500 for nine consecutive years.

Energy companies are (unsurprisingly) heavily represented on the list; and in many countries with only one Global 500 company, that company is the nation’s biggest energy producer or supplier. But other biggest-in-their-nation companies are leading brands in other global industries, like automakers Volvo in Sweden and Toyota in Japan.

Here are the top companies by revenue in 33 different countries and regions. 1. Walmart Fortune Global 500 Rank: 1

Country/Territory: United States

Revenue: $573 billion

Sector: Retailing 2. State Grid Fortune Global 500 Rank: 3

Country/Territory: China

Revenue: $461 billion

Sector: Energy 3. Saudi Aramco Fortune Global 500 Rank: 6

Country/Territory: Saudi Arabia

Revenue: $400 billion

Sector: Energy 4. Volkswagen Fortune Global 500 Rank: 8

Country/Territory: Germany

Revenue: $296 billion

Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts 5. Toyota Motor Fortune Global 500 Rank: 13

Country/Territory: Japan

Revenue: $279 billion

Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts 6. Shell Fortune Global 500 Rank: 15

Country/Territory: Britain

Revenue: $273 billion

Sector: Energy 7. Samsung Electronics Fortune Global 500 Rank: 18

Country/Territory: South Korea

Revenue: $244 billion

Sector: Technology 8. Trafigura Group Fortune Global 500 Rank: 19

Country/Territory: Singapore

Revenue: $231 billion

Sector: Wholesalers 9. Hon Hai Precision Industry Fortune Global 500 Rank: 20

Country/Territory: Taiwan

Revenue: $215 billion

Sector: Technology 10. Glencore Fortune Global 500 Rank: 23

Country/Territory: Switzerland

Revenue: $204 billion

Sector: Energy 11. TotalEnergies Fortune Global 500 Rank: 27

Country/Territory: France

Revenue: $185 billion

Sector: Energy 12. Stellantis Fortune Global 500 Rank: 29

Country/Territory: Netherlands

Revenue: $177 billion

Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts 13. Gazprom Fortune Global 500 Rank: 52

Country/Territory: Russia

Revenue: $ 138 billion

Sector: Energy 14. Fortum Fortune Global 500 Rank: 56

Country/Territory: Finland

Revenue: $133 billion

Sector: Energy 15. Assicurazioni Generali Fortune Global 500 Rank: 72

Country/Territory: Italy

Revenue: $117 billion

Sector: Financials 16. Life Insurance Corp. of India Fortune Global 500 Rank: 98

Country/Territory: India

Revenue: $97 billion

Sector: Financials 17. Equinor Fortune Global 500 Rank: 114

Country/Territory: Norway

Revenue: $91 billion

Sector: Energy 18. Petrobras Fortune Global 500 Rank: 128

Country/Territory: Brazil

Revenue: $84 billion

Sector: Energy 19. Banco Santander Fortune Global 500 Rank: 146

Country/Territory: Spain

Revenue: $79 billion

Sector: Financials 20. ArcelorMittal Fortune Global 500 Rank: 153

Country/Territory: Luxembourg

Revenue: $77 billion

Sector: Materials 21. Brookfield Asset Management Fortune Global 500 Rank: 158

Country/Territory: Canada

Revenue: $76 billion

Sector: Financials 22. Pemex Fortune Global 500 Rank: 166

Country/Territory: Mexico

Revenue: $74 billion

Sector: Energy 23. PTT Fortune Global 500 Rank: 177

Country/Territory: Thailand

Revenue: $71 billion

Sector: Energy 24. Maersk Group Fortune Global 500 Rank: 206

Country/Territory: Denmark

Revenue: $62 billion

Sector: Transportation 25. BHP Group Fortune Global 500 Rank: 213

Country/Territory: Australia

Revenue: $60 billion

Sector: Energy 26. Petronas Fortune Global 500 Rank: 216

Country/Territory: Malaysia

Revenue: $60 billion

Sector: Energy 27. Pertamina Fortune Global 500 Rank: 223

Country/Territory: Indonesia

Revenue: $58 billion

Sector: Energy 28. Anheuser-Busch InBev Fortune Global 500 Rank: 239

Country/Territory: Belgium

Revenue: $54 billion

Sector: Food & Beverages 29. Accenture Fortune Global 500 Rank: 268

Country/Territory: Ireland

Revenue: $51 billion

Sector: Technology 30. Volvo Fortune Global 500 Rank: 323

Country/Territory: Sweden

Revenue: $43 billion

Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts 31. OMV Group Fortune Global 500 Rank: 330

Country/Territory: Austria

Revenue: $42 billion

Sector: Energy 32. Koç Holding Fortune Global 500 Rank: 357

Country/Territory: Turkey

Revenue: $39 billion

Sector: Energy 33. PKN ORLEN Group Fortune Global 500 Rank: 424

Country/Territory: Poland

Revenue: $34 billion

Sector: Energy