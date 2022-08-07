CryptocurrencyInvestingBanksReal Estate
These are the biggest companies in more than 30 different countries

BYAlena Botros
August 7, 2022, 10:00 AM UTC
A converter station in northwest China's Qinghai Province operated by State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).
Zhang Hongxiang—Xinhua/Getty Images

Countless companies around the world are bringing in big money, but only one can nab the No. 1 spot for a given country. 

The Fortune Global 500 is made up of the largest countries worldwide based on revenue. Those companies are spread across 33 different countries and regions. In some cases, the top companies in a given country are mostly or entirely state-owned, like Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. But in others, they’re fully in the private sector, like Walmart in the U.S., which has held the No. 1 spot on the Global 500 for nine consecutive years. 

Energy companies are (unsurprisingly) heavily represented on the list; and in many countries with only one Global 500 company, that company is the nation’s biggest energy producer or supplier. But other biggest-in-their-nation companies are leading brands in other global industries, like automakers Volvo in Sweden and Toyota in Japan.  

 Here are the top companies by revenue in 33 different countries and regions.

1. Walmart 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 1
Country/Territory: United States 
Revenue: $573 billion 
Sector: Retailing

2. State Grid 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 3
Country/Territory: China 
Revenue: $461 billion 
Sector: Energy

3. Saudi Aramco

Fortune Global 500 Rank:
Country/Territory: Saudi Arabia 
Revenue: $400 billion 
Sector: Energy

4. Volkswagen

Fortune Global 500 Rank:
Country/Territory: Germany
Revenue: $296 billion 
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts

5. Toyota Motor 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 13
Country/Territory: Japan 
Revenue: $279 billion
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts

6. Shell 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 15
Country/Territory: Britain 
Revenue: $273 billion 
Sector: Energy

7. Samsung Electronics

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 18 
Country/Territory: South Korea
Revenue: $244 billion 
Sector: Technology

8. Trafigura Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 19 
Country/Territory: Singapore 
Revenue: $231 billion
Sector: Wholesalers

9. Hon Hai Precision Industry 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 20
Country/Territory: Taiwan
Revenue: $215 billion 
Sector: Technology

10. Glencore 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 23
Country/Territory: Switzerland
Revenue: $204 billion 
Sector: Energy

11. TotalEnergies 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 27 
Country/Territory: France 
Revenue: $185 billion
Sector: Energy

12. Stellantis

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 29 
Country/Territory: Netherlands
Revenue: $177 billion 
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts

13. Gazprom

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 52 
Country/Territory: Russia 
Revenue: $ 138 billion 
Sector: Energy

14. Fortum

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 56
Country/Territory: Finland 
Revenue: $133 billion 
Sector: Energy

15. Assicurazioni Generali

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 72
Country/Territory: Italy 
Revenue: $117 billion
Sector: Financials

16. Life Insurance Corp. of India

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 98 
Country/Territory: India
Revenue: $97 billion 
Sector: Financials

17. Equinor

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 114
Country/Territory: Norway 
Revenue: $91 billion 
Sector: Energy

18. Petrobras 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 128
Country/Territory: Brazil 
Revenue: $84 billion
Sector: Energy

19. Banco Santander 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 146
Country/Territory: Spain 
Revenue: $79 billion
Sector: Financials

20. ArcelorMittal

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 153 
Country/Territory: Luxembourg 
Revenue: $77 billion 
Sector: Materials

21. Brookfield Asset Management

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 158 
Country/Territory: Canada
Revenue: $76 billion 
Sector: Financials

22. Pemex 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 166
Country/Territory: Mexico 
Revenue: $74 billion  
Sector: Energy

23. PTT

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 177
Country/Territory: Thailand 
Revenue: $71 billion
Sector: Energy 

24. Maersk Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 206 
Country/Territory: Denmark 
Revenue: $62 billion
Sector: Transportation

25. BHP Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 213
Country/Territory: Australia
Revenue: $60 billion 
Sector: Energy

26. Petronas

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 216
Country/Territory: Malaysia 
Revenue: $60 billion 
Sector: Energy

27. Pertamina 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 223 
Country/Territory: Indonesia
Revenue: $58 billion 
Sector: Energy

28. Anheuser-Busch InBev

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 239 
Country/Territory: Belgium
Revenue: $54 billion 
Sector: Food & Beverages

29. Accenture 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 268 
Country/Territory: Ireland
Revenue: $51 billion 
Sector: Technology

30. Volvo

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 323
Country/Territory: Sweden
Revenue: $43 billion 
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts

31. OMV Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 330 
Country/Territory: Austria 
Revenue: $42 billion 
Sector: Energy

32. Koç Holding 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 357 
Country/Territory: Turkey
Revenue: $39 billion 
Sector: Energy

33. PKN ORLEN Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 424 
Country/Territory: Poland 
Revenue: $34 billion
Sector: Energy

