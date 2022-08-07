These are the biggest companies in more than 30 different countries
Countless companies around the world are bringing in big money, but only one can nab the No. 1 spot for a given country.
The Fortune Global 500 is made up of the largest countries worldwide based on revenue. Those companies are spread across 33 different countries and regions. In some cases, the top companies in a given country are mostly or entirely state-owned, like Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. But in others, they’re fully in the private sector, like Walmart in the U.S., which has held the No. 1 spot on the Global 500 for nine consecutive years.
Energy companies are (unsurprisingly) heavily represented on the list; and in many countries with only one Global 500 company, that company is the nation’s biggest energy producer or supplier. But other biggest-in-their-nation companies are leading brands in other global industries, like automakers Volvo in Sweden and Toyota in Japan.
Here are the top companies by revenue in 33 different countries and regions.
1. Walmart
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 1
Country/Territory: United States
Revenue: $573 billion
Sector: Retailing
2. State Grid
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 3
Country/Territory: China
Revenue: $461 billion
Sector: Energy
3. Saudi Aramco
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 6
Country/Territory: Saudi Arabia
Revenue: $400 billion
Sector: Energy
4. Volkswagen
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 8
Country/Territory: Germany
Revenue: $296 billion
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts
5. Toyota Motor
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 13
Country/Territory: Japan
Revenue: $279 billion
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts
6. Shell
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 15
Country/Territory: Britain
Revenue: $273 billion
Sector: Energy
7. Samsung Electronics
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 18
Country/Territory: South Korea
Revenue: $244 billion
Sector: Technology
8. Trafigura Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 19
Country/Territory: Singapore
Revenue: $231 billion
Sector: Wholesalers
9. Hon Hai Precision Industry
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 20
Country/Territory: Taiwan
Revenue: $215 billion
Sector: Technology
10. Glencore
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 23
Country/Territory: Switzerland
Revenue: $204 billion
Sector: Energy
11. TotalEnergies
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 27
Country/Territory: France
Revenue: $185 billion
Sector: Energy
12. Stellantis
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 29
Country/Territory: Netherlands
Revenue: $177 billion
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts
13. Gazprom
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 52
Country/Territory: Russia
Revenue: $ 138 billion
Sector: Energy
14. Fortum
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 56
Country/Territory: Finland
Revenue: $133 billion
Sector: Energy
15. Assicurazioni Generali
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 72
Country/Territory: Italy
Revenue: $117 billion
Sector: Financials
16. Life Insurance Corp. of India
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 98
Country/Territory: India
Revenue: $97 billion
Sector: Financials
17. Equinor
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 114
Country/Territory: Norway
Revenue: $91 billion
Sector: Energy
18. Petrobras
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 128
Country/Territory: Brazil
Revenue: $84 billion
Sector: Energy
19. Banco Santander
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 146
Country/Territory: Spain
Revenue: $79 billion
Sector: Financials
20. ArcelorMittal
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 153
Country/Territory: Luxembourg
Revenue: $77 billion
Sector: Materials
21. Brookfield Asset Management
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 158
Country/Territory: Canada
Revenue: $76 billion
Sector: Financials
22. Pemex
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 166
Country/Territory: Mexico
Revenue: $74 billion
Sector: Energy
23. PTT
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 177
Country/Territory: Thailand
Revenue: $71 billion
Sector: Energy
24. Maersk Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 206
Country/Territory: Denmark
Revenue: $62 billion
Sector: Transportation
25. BHP Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 213
Country/Territory: Australia
Revenue: $60 billion
Sector: Energy
26. Petronas
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 216
Country/Territory: Malaysia
Revenue: $60 billion
Sector: Energy
27. Pertamina
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 223
Country/Territory: Indonesia
Revenue: $58 billion
Sector: Energy
28. Anheuser-Busch InBev
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 239
Country/Territory: Belgium
Revenue: $54 billion
Sector: Food & Beverages
29. Accenture
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 268
Country/Territory: Ireland
Revenue: $51 billion
Sector: Technology
30. Volvo
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 323
Country/Territory: Sweden
Revenue: $43 billion
Sector: Motor Vehicles & Parts
31. OMV Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 330
Country/Territory: Austria
Revenue: $42 billion
Sector: Energy
32. Koç Holding
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 357
Country/Territory: Turkey
Revenue: $39 billion
Sector: Energy
33. PKN ORLEN Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 424
Country/Territory: Poland
Revenue: $34 billion
Sector: Energy
