American fashion designer Tanya Taylor‘s design philosophy has always been rooted in art, color, and creativity. She hand-paints all the prints shown across each size-inclusive collection, ranging from U.S. women’s sizes 0 through 22.

Her styles have been worn by a host of influential women, from first ladies Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama to Hollywood celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid, and Aidy Bryant.

This summer, Taylor has a special family trip this summer, from Belfast and Dublin for historical sights to London for Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix (not to mention a Rolling Stones concert), and then on to Port Helios in Greece for some beachside downtime. The variety of climates, events, and locales (not to mention also packing for two young children) present interesting packing challenge.

Taylor recently shared more with Fortune about the must-have items she never leaves home without.

“I get my best ideas when I’m exposed to new sights and sounds on my travels, and when that happens, it’s so handy to have my iPad and pencil to sketch it all out.”

“Even in my daily life, I love products that do double duty (it’s also one of my design philosophies), and even more so when it comes to travel. This moisturizing two-in-one makeup remover and cleanser has been my go-to, and I’ve gone through many bottles. It’s really gentle on my skin and yet effective, a soothing and refreshing way to end a day out in the sun exploring.”

“After every trip, my kids and I would make a collage of Polaroids and postcards from the art museums we’ve visited. We do a lot of creative projects in our household, and I believe it’s helping them grow into curious and expressive individuals.”

“I’ve been wearing these handmade sandals all summer long. I can’t resist a bold, chic sandal, and these also happen to be very comfortable for long walks. I believe that style and functionality can coexist.”

“A stylish, sturdy bag that holds everything I would possibly need on a day of city exploring for not just myself, but my two young kids.”

A good book

“I don’t get much free time to read, but I love curling up with a good book. You’ll definitely find me buried deep in one when I’m on vacation. One of the movies I enjoyed in the past year was Maggie Gyllenhaal’s [adaptation of] The Lost Daughter, so I have [the novel] on my list to read on my next trip. I love how Elena Ferrante’s books explore complex female relationships and inspire people to travel.”

“When we were designing our summer swim collection, I specifically wanted a style that would work as a bodysuit for a fun night out. My family is spending time in Greece this summer, and I can’t wait for date night by the sea in this swimsuit paired with our beautiful taffeta pants. All our swim pieces are made from eco-friendly and high-performance Italian fabrics.”