It’s just one game, but the summer drought of NFL season will come to an end Thursday night.

Week one of the 2022–2023 NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the contest. And while it won’t have any impact on the upcoming season, it’s a good chance for fans to ease back into their viewing habits.

Next week, most of the league will see action sometime between Thursday and Sunday.

While tonight’s matchup is a Thursday night game, the Hall of Fame game won’t be aired on Amazon this year. That exclusivity doesn’t kick in until Sept. 15, but if you’re looking to see how at least two teams are shaping up for the upcoming season, we’ve got all the information you need.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

It’s a light schedule this week. Here’s a look at who’s playing, with the home team listed second.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC

How can I watch the Hall of Fame game for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching the Hall of Fame game is a snap, since it airs on a broadcast network, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can—and there are several options for doing so with Thursday’s preseason game.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to Thursday’s game. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that’s up, you’ll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network Sling’s lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now the cord-cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T’s streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65–$80, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL preseason games on Amazon?

Not this year. The Hall of Fame game, as well as other preseason games, won’t air on the streaming network. But starting Sept. 15, it will be the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Indeed it does.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays (so it won’t help with this week’s game). If you want to watch an out-of-market game, you’ve got two choices.

There are a couple of hitches with this service. You can’t use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $100 charge per season.

DirecTV customers have access to it, but if you’re not a subscriber and live in an area where it’s not available, you can watch any NFL game live, online, or on TV for $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.