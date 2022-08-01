HSBC is giving its U.K. workers £1,500 to help with inflation costs as British banks spend big on their employees
British bank HSBC plans to give some of its U.K. employees relief from rising prices in the form of a one-time payment added to their compensation in August.
For its lower-paid employees, HSBC will give £1,500 ($1,838), according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The hope is that the one-time boost for around 17,000 of the company’s employees will offset the rising cost of living in the U.K.
This comes less than a month after Virgin Money, another bank in the U.K., said it would give employees earning less than £50,000 ($61,268) annually, a one-time payment of £1,000 ($1,225). This payment is expected to be received by workers in late August, with the same goal of helping employees stay financially afloat.
The inflation rate in the U.K. hit 9.4% in June, propelled by rising food and gasoline costs.
The two companies above are not alone in their attempts to help lower-paid workers. There’s been an ongoing trend of banks in the U.K. offering some help to employees, mostly through one-off payments.
In July, Santander said it planned to implement changes so that U.K. workers earning less than £35,000 ($42,888) could qualify for a raise. The company will also increase its entry-level position salaries by nearly £1,000 ($1,225).
NatWest, a bank based in the U.K., made a similar move, and will raise its average pay £1,000 ($1,225) for more than 22,000 of its workforce.
In June, both Barclays and Lloyds Banking committed to giving their employees extra compensation—Barclays plans to give £1,200 ($1,470) to its U.K.-based staff, and Lloyds Banking Group plans to give an additional one-time payment of £1,000 ($1,225).
That’s six banks in the U.K. that hope their one-time extra pay and compensation increases will help employees who are struggling to adjust to current economic conditions.
