Adult Entertainers Are Now Eligible for Overtime Pay

When California governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 5, the state's rewritten employment law, much of the focus was on Uber and Lyft drivers. But the law reached well beyond the tentpoles of the gig economy.

Under the law, performers in the adult entertainment industry are entitled to the same benefits as those drivers, specifically being recognized as employees of the companies they work for. That gives them the right to overtime pay, minimum wage protection and workers' compensation protections.

Health care? That's a little trickier, since few porn stars work 40 hour weeks.

"The criteria are pretty clear and ... as of right now, it does seem that works in adult entertainment would be covered by the new law," says Rebecca Givan, an associate professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University. "There could, however, be attempts to attempt an amendment that could change it."

The California Labor Federation confirmed adult performers as being covered under the bill in a Tweet earlier this week.