The word 'Liddle' has became a point of contention again for President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump took aim at CNN for the network's chyron—the digital text display at the bottom of the television screen—for making it look like he made a spelling error in one of his tweets about Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff.

"Liddle’ Adam Schiff, who has worked unsuccessfully for 3 years to hurt the Republican Party and President, has just said that the Whistleblower, even though he or she only had second hand information, “is credible,” Trump tweeted. "How can that be with zero info and a known bias. Democrat Scam!"