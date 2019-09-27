McConnell: If House Impeaches Trump, Senate Must Have Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that if the House goes ahead and impeaches President Donald Trump, the Senate "has no choice" but to conduct a trial to determine whether the president is removed from office.

The Kentucky Republican told NPR on Friday that "if the House were to act, the Senate immediately goes into a trial."

McConnell had not previously indicated whether the Senate would act on any articles of impeachment, though the Constitution anticipates that it would. It's commonly assumed that the GOP-held chamber would acquit Trump just as Democrats held together in 1999 to deny the GOP House from winning a conviction of President Bill Clinton.

McConnell is among the few senators remaining in the chamber who participated in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial.

